Leading international travel brand, TUMI has had a successful partnership with McLaren for a number of years now. In 2020, the brand inked a deal to become the official luggage partner of McLaren. To further solidify this strong collaborative relationship TUMI has revealed a new limited-edition McLaren 60th Anniversary collection.

Both McLaren and TUMI have put their creative heads together before. In the past three years, we have seen both brands unveil cutting-edge products that were forged by their team-up. A McLaren-inspired luggage line made from carbon fibre was one key offering as it showcased both brands shared value of luxury and design. The next chapter of this partnership is now realised with the TUMI x McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection.

TUMI’s new collection celebrates the six decades since the founding of the luxury supercar maker. The collection is unveiled as the final instalment of the brand’s Spring 2023 campaign, entitled “Unpack Tomorrow”. Fittingly, the campaign is fronted by TUMI Crew member and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

Designed to accommodate the needs of pioneers, travellers and adventurers on the go, the collection offers a range of limited-edition styles in McLaren’s signature papaya colourway (naturally). This includes the Torque Sling, Velocity Backpack, and Aero International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On. All of the aforementioned items are seen in Lando’s “Unpack Tomorrow” campaign images.

The Formula 1 driver’s campaign video also features fellow TUMI Crew members Richarlison de Andrade and Reneé Rapp. Together they reintroduce the best-selling pieces from TUMI’s core TUMI | McLaren collection which the brand relaunched this season.

Both the new ‘Unpack Tomorrow’ campaign as well as the new collection are celebratory components for McLaren’s special anniversary and the ongoing partnership between the international travel and lifestyle and luxury automotive brand.

The new collection officially drops on 13 April 2023 and will be available to shop in TUMI stores worldwide and online.

(Images: TUMI)