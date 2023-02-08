Whether you just started dating someone or have been with your man for years, it can be difficult to know what gift to get for your boyfriend on Valentine’s Day. You’d probably want to use the month of love to spoil the man in your life with a gift that helps boost his confidence while also bringing him joy.
You might have already thought of popular gift ideas for Valentine’s Day – chocolates, flowers, jewellery, a romantic dinner, a weekend getaway, or a personalized gift such as a photo album or custom artwork – but why not go big this time?
If your boyfriend seems impossible to shop for, you need not worry, for we have curated a list that will help you find the ultimate gift for your boyfriend this Valentine’s Day. Check it out and thank us later!
SGD 2170
This Valentine’s Day, what could be a better gift than some luxe athleisure? So how about gifting your boyfriend a statement hoodie? As it happens, Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Gradient Hoodie is a smart black hoodie that features the brand’s signature Monogram Gradient motif, in a contrasting shade of white. The print gradually fades out towards the shoulders bringing lightness and delicacy to a classic silhouette. Made from soft cotton, it has a slightly loose fit, an adjustable hood with knitted tape and a ribbed bottom hem and cuffs. In short, it’s the perfect layering add-on that will pretty much go with everything in your man’s wardrobe.
SGD 119
Sneakers are the way to everyone’s heart, especially in 2023. So this Valentine’s Day, ditch conventional gifts like chocolates and flowers and go for something cooler, like this stylish pair of sneakers from FILA. Featuring a rubber sole and a PU upper, these colourful sneakers will make for a worthy addition to your boyfriend or husband’s shoe collection.
SGD 1269
Michael Kors has introduced its 2023 gifting guide, just in time for you to pamper your better half. From stylish backpacks and crossbody bags to duffle bags, the brand’s cool collection will impress your partner a lot more than clichéd offerings like chocolates or a candlelight dinner. We particularly love the Hudson leather duffle bag which is truly a class apart. Investing in these timeless pieces is advisable since they pretty much suit any and every occasion.
SGD 235
Indulge your boyfriend in an unforgettable, enduring fragrance this Valentine’s Day by gifting him this timeless scent. Tom Ford Black Orchid is a luxurious and sensual fragrance concocted from an alluring potion of black orchids and spices. The classic black glass bottle also expresses an unforgettable statement of iconic style and worldly glamour. The current Black Orchid fragrance consists of six main notes: black truffle, bergamot, black orchid, black plum, noir gourjmand and patchouli.
SGD 295
For Valentine’s Day, TUMI has introduced a collection comprised entirely of new styles with a focus on modularity, sustainability and durability to make your travel experiences more hassle-free. So, gift your boyfriend with travel pieces such as backpacks, slings, chest packs, duffles, and cross-body bags that are perfect for all purposes.
SGD 379
Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals have come together for an exciting collection, which also includes the really cool NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers. These bad boys come in an Oatmeal/Blue Corn colourway. The key details on these shoes utilise techniques such as screenprinting and a spray-painted heel that creates a bold visual contrast between the upper and the sole, making it yet another suitable gift for your partner this Valentine’s Day.
SGD 258
Looking for a last-minute gift? Gift your boyfriend a classic timepiece. Guess has introduced a wide range of options that make for a great gift for Valentine’s Day. This new take on a classic style focuses on cutting-edge design with cut-thru details on the case and bracelet, along with an integrated on-the-dial design. Our favourite? The silver-tone stainless steel watch, that is truly a class apart.
SGD 28
If your partner is new to skincare and not sure about how to begin, gift him an essential daily routine kit that will make sure he actually bothers to stick to the routine. The Ordinary offers The Daily Set, which includes three gentle and hydrating formulas suitable for all skin types, across all seasons, and perfect for daily use. The three formulas can be used as standalone products or alongside any of the skincare brand’s other products. The set consists of the following: The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 and The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA.
SGD 379
Daniel Wellington is offering a variety of watches and other accessories such as sunglasses, bracelets, jewellery as well as gift sets this Valentine’s Day. While all of their offerings make for worthy gifts, we recommend opting for the Classic Sheffield Watch for your partner, especially if he loves collecting watches. With leather straps darker than the deepest parts of the ocean, this watch was carefully designed to stand the test of time while maintaining its effortless beauty. This minimalistic piece also proves that simplicity does not necessarily mean boring.
SGD 210
When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts for men, you can never go wrong with perfumes, especially if it’s from Dior’s catalogue. So this 14 February, why not gift your partner the intoxicating Dior Sauvage Parfum? To compose this fragrance, Dior drew inspiration from the visuals of a wild, unspoiled expanse beneath a blue-tinged night sky. The top notes of this scent are bergamot and spicy mandarin, the heart notes feature sandalwood, while the base notes include tonka and frankincense.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The best Valentine's Day gifts for men can include sneakers, watches, fragrances, grooming essentials, gadgets as well as accessories.
Answer: Yes, a majority of brands offer personalised gifts for men including customisable accessories, stationery and fragrances.