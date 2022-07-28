Who’s the Versace man? Donatella Versace answers this question with a modern opulent AW22 collection

Lady Gaga, Madonna, and even Dua Lipa embody the Versace woman. But what about the Versace man? What delineates the Versace man? The answer has been ambiguous until the launch of the Versace AW22 Men’s collection.

“This collection introduces Versace Men’s 2.0. Launching this new chapter on the second day of the second month in 2022 feels right. It represents a next step and move forward, not focusing on the singular but on multiplicity, progression, and diversity—exactly what I see valued by the new generation and the way they express their masculinity in so many refreshing ways,” said Versace. “This collection embraces that by looking not at the Versace Man but to the Versace Men.”

The efforts to reinvent and denote the Versace man resulted in an assortment of adaptable designs in clean, fluid forms. The house codes are stripped to the fundamentals, honouring the sensibility of Versace: flamboyant, sensual, and bold. The new direction, contemporary with an edge, permeated across the offerings. Versace’s heritage of suiting is seen anew in soft, unstructured finishes, enabling ease of movement and creating a fluid silhouette. Typically sartorial pinstripe and checks – appearing on voluminous suit pants and unlined jackets – have a painterly finish as if hazily drawn in pastel or watercolour. Wool jacquard knitwear and formal coats reimagined in brushed wool, cashmere, and silk blends revel in hand-feel.

New Column boots and shoes nod at an archival style, with a Barocco-embossed option echoing Versace’s imagination and innovation. Concluding the collection, lightweight slip-on Odissea sneakers exude a futuristic savour; they sport a rubberised 3D La Medusa on the uppers and can act as a confident exclamation point at the foot of an outfit.

Besides hues of black and grey, cerise, pink, and orange dominated the collection and were worn as solid blocks of colour. Meanwhile, the brand’s signature ornate prints are honed, rendered as stencilled bicolors, manifested as the new Barocco silhouette. La Greca continues as a brand monogram, interplayed through cable knit sweaters and vivid lurex cardigans.

As fashion, like art, is open to interpretation, there’s no definitive answer to what defines the Versace man. But one thing’s for sure. Looking through the series of looks, we can all agree that he definitely has class and a whole lot of sass.

(Images: Versace)