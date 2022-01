Virgil Abloh’s Spring’22 collection for Louis Vuitton sees a plethora of check motifs, luxed-up track suits and floor-length skirts – a nod to traditional garments ranging from kilts to kendo uniforms.

Elevate your style with these looks from Louis Vuitton below…

Photos Shawn Paul Tan; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Makeup Christvian Wu using Revlon Professional; Hair Grego Oh using Shu Uemura; Photography Assistance Melvin Leong; Fashion Assistance Ivan Tan; Model JJ/Mannequin