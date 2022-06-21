Virgil Abloh continued his legacy and mark on the fashion world through the upcoming release of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” line-up series. First introduced to the world in June 2021 as part of the luxury house’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 Collection, nine editions of the sneaker will be launched globally this June.

What To Expect

With the collection going global in June 2022, pre-orders will first be made available to the Maison’s community in the weeks leading up to the much-anticipated release in Louis Vuitton retail worldwide, complete with an inclusive digital activation.

Each sneaker is crafted with the Maisonʼs finest leather and materials from the Maison’s Manufacture in Fiesso dʼArtico, Venice, Italy. The designs are translations of Abloh’s distinctive visual language, combined with the sneaker’s iconic codes and the insignia of Louis Vuitton to create nine editions of what many consider to be a symbol for sneakerheads.

The nine editions selected for Louis Vuitton in-store release cover mid-tops and low-tops and will be made available in Nike sizes ranging from 3.5 to 18. The launch includes the classic all-white sneaker embossed with the Louis Vuitton Monogram on soft calf leather, and a riff on the same design but in sleek black suede. Two-tone editions in white, with three choices of details ‒ red, green or blue ‒ as a nod at the renowned rainbow motif that Abloh made at Louis Vuitton.

Another symbolic homage to him is the metallic gold with the embossed Monogram, a throwback to his debut collection for the Maison, while its silver and multi-colour patchwork counterpart celebrates his distinct graphic language. Lastly, a Sail and Multicolour edition in Damier leather with a Louis Vuitton graffiti ti print is created by the artist Ghusto Leone.

The Exhibition

Preluding the launch was a public showcase Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh in New York City, from 20th to 31st May, featuring 47 editions of the “Air Force 1” imagined by the late designer and artistic director displayed in both physical and virtual forms, with a number of corresponding art installations to accompany the shoes.

The exhibition took place at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in New York City. The space showcased an experience found in the dream expressions of Abloh and charted the creative dialogue between Nike and Louis Vuitton. The designer wished to challenge the limitations of preconceived notions of fashion, channelling one’s inner childlike nature to break free of the cages of fashion rules.

Thus born the bright orange grid-like structure, with a giant LV logo reflected in a mirrored ceiling. With the clouds and surrealistic, vibrant colours painting the space, it was an exhibition that painted Abloh’s sets and imagery: the childlike nature of imagination that is unbound by the controls of ʻadultsʼ, a reinterpretation of high fashion through the eyes of streetwear and hip-hop.

Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” collection, in mid-tops (EUR 2,500) and low-tops (EUR 2,000) and with Nike sizes ranging from 3.5 to 18, is available at Louis Vuitton stores in June 2022.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)