As models sashayed down the Winter 2022 runway, the world caught a glimpse of the latest member in Bottega Veneta’s footwear repertoire. Without the bells and whistles honouring the Maisonʼs “your own initials are enough” slogan, these Pillow Sneakers could easily be mistaken for your regular court sneakers at first glance.

Their obscure appearances on the runway, hidden underneath long trousers in a similar textile, didn’t help either. However, they managed to shine through the potpourri of ready-to-wear, piquing the interest of many.

Last month, the Maison finally debuted creative director Matthieu Blazyʼs first sneaker for the brand, after months of keeping fashion enthusiasts on their toes. Inspired by roller-skating culture and ʼ90s classic skate shoes, the Pillow Sneakers ‒ available in black, optic white, parakeet, and a white iteration with parakeet sole‒ sport an immaculate finishing defined by tennis calf, cloud-foam soles and a pillowlike padding which explains the name.

As comfortable as they look, the understated shoes also boast mesh lining to keep the wearer looking sleek and feeling snug all day. In concert with Blazyʼs minimalistic approach, the Bottega Veneta logo embossed discreetly on the tongue reiterates the house’s tagline.

For a cohesive and complementary pairing, Blazy launched a Pillow Clutch and Bag in the same collection ‒ expanding the possibilities of the cosy aesthetic. At the cross of a home object and an accessory, these bags bare an uncanny resemblance to the actual pillow; with square and rectangular silhouettes, they look like they belong on a bed or sofa when not in use.

Considering their potential functionalities, they give you more bounce to the ounce. In all seriousness, these portable pillows do exude a sophisticated air, a sense of luxury that is ever-so-modern. The puffy cushion-like appearance, again, offers a very sensual texture while the calfskin leather affords an exquisite sheen.

Could the Pillow Clutch and Bag be alternatives to briefcases? Probably not. But they would serve well as statement-making accessories or conversation starters. Style them with the Pillow Sneakers, and you can add “embraceable” to your list of positive qualities.

