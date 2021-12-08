Details On The Dior Men Fall 2022 Show: Where Is It And How You Can Watch It

Kim Jones presents another exhilarating presentation for Dior Men Fall 2022, and you can catch all the live action here – happening at 6am on 10th December, 2021.

Kim Jones continues his hot streak with his most recent recognition, scoring the Designer of The Year Award at the 2021 Fashion Awards. The 48-year-old creative muscle behind Dior Men is recognised for his excellent bent for innovation in the fashion industry and his codes extend to the upcoming Dior Men Fall 2022 Show, which will be taking place in London on Thursday 9th December at 7.00PM (London time) / Friday 10th December at 3.00AM (Singapore time).

From Shawn Stussy to Peter Doig, we are excited to find out who’s the next in line to magnify the art collaboration alongside the design legend, Jones himself.

