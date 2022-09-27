Dior Spring/Summer 2023 show will take place on 27th September 2022 at at 3pm (Paris time) or 9pm (Singapore time) live from Paris Fashion Week.

The mise en scene is set at Jardin des Tuileries (Tuileries Garden) located between the Louvre and the Place de la Concorde. Classic and beautiful, this historic park will set the pace for Dior SS23 show where the Maison is expected to bring forth a repertoire that would magnify and exemplify what’s next in its codes.

Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 has all the colours in the palette — bouncing its vivacious energy across swatches of bold orange and lime green, nuanced with the powerful black and the elegance of nude. There, a playful spirit comes to life in youthful joy. The collection also sees the debut of Lady D-Joy Bag, an elongated version of the Lady Dior in bright colours of summer — yellow, orange, and pink.

What would Maria Grazia Chiuri bring to the table this season? All we have is a reference of Parisian map — zigzagging from one arrondissement to the next — brushing through the boundless and vast array of history that Paris has come to be known for.

K-Pop sensation and Blackpink’s member Jisoo has also landed in Paris right in time for the show tomorrow.

Stay tuned for Dior’s Spring/Summer 2023 livestream happening on 27th September 2022 at 3pm (Paris time) or 9pm (Singapore time).