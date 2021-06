Following the Hermès Autumn Winter 2021 show, the French Maison will be presenting their Summer 2022 collection through a livestream via their official website on the 26 of June at 8 pm SGT.

The collection marks the third collaboration between the French Maison and visual artist Cyril Teste. With the latter’s expertise in directing a live filmic performance, we are certain to be in for a treat. Expect an intimate and show-stopping presentation that will leave you sputtering in amazement.