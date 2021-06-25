Known for its excellence in crafting fine leather goods for centuries, Loewe has grown to become the brand to watch out for. And since his appointment as the creative director of Loewe in 2013, Jonathan Anderson has radically transformed the brand and brought a new level of sophistication and artistic flair to the collections.

The upcoming collection is no exception. Embodying the message of electrifying escapism, hope and optimism, their SS22 collection draws inspirations from themes of works by up-and-coming painter Florian Krewer.

Rediscover Loewe through a digital walkthrough on their official site, Instagram and YouTube on Saturday, 26th June 2021 at 6 pm SGT.