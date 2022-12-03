Home > Style > Fashion > Watch The Dior Men Fall 2023 Show, Live From Cairo, Egypt Here
Watch The Dior Men Fall 2023 Show, Live From Cairo, Egypt Here
Style

Watch The Dior Men Fall 2023 Show, Live From Cairo, Egypt Here

By Augustman, Dec 3 2022 4:19 pm

Livestream Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 12.00AM (Singapore time) / 6:00PM (Cairo time, 3 December).

On 3 December 2022, Dior is bringing its menswear showcase to the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. The latest collection follows the House’s previous runway presentations outside of France — showing in countries like South Korea, Greece, the United Kingdom, and Spain among others.

For this Dior Men Fall 2023 show, Kim Jones, Artistic Director of the brand, looks at the love for travelling as inspiration. His passion for adventure has brought Dior to Egypt for the very first time. Stars attending the show include K-Pop royalties EXO’s Oh Sehun (Dior’s Global Ambassador) and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo.

Stay tuned for Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 12.00AM (Singapore time) / 6:00PM (Cairo time, 3 December). Note that Singapore is six hours ahead of Egypt.

cairo Cha Eunwoo Dior Dior Men Egypt Kim Jones Livestream sehun
written by.

Augustman

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.