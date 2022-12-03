Livestream Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 12.00AM (Singapore time) / 6:00PM (Cairo time, 3 December).

On 3 December 2022, Dior is bringing its menswear showcase to the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. The latest collection follows the House’s previous runway presentations outside of France — showing in countries like South Korea, Greece, the United Kingdom, and Spain among others.

For this Dior Men Fall 2023 show, Kim Jones, Artistic Director of the brand, looks at the love for travelling as inspiration. His passion for adventure has brought Dior to Egypt for the very first time. Stars attending the show include K-Pop royalties EXO’s Oh Sehun (Dior’s Global Ambassador) and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo.

Stay tuned for Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 12.00AM (Singapore time) / 6:00PM (Cairo time, 3 December). Note that Singapore is six hours ahead of Egypt.