Sit back, relax and check out what’s new from the house of Dior.

For Spring, the house delivered a showcase that emanated from Los Angeles. Although the American city holds significant meaning for the House of Dior, the brand will now present its Summer 2023 collection in more familiar surroundings.

You can catch the Dior Men’s Summer 2023 livestream here straight from Paris on 24 June 2022. It will be interesting to see what the house has in store for the world of fashion in this latest presentation.

Shifting continents in their presentation, Dior’s return to the City of Love will undoubtedly reveal stunning new creations. Dior Homme’s presentation of its latest menswear collection in Paris will culminate in a live runway show for Summer 2023 that takes place in the city.

Expect an extraordinary presentation from the menswear heavyweight.

How will Kim Jones continue his rejuvenation of the brand’s looks? Join us as we witness the latest menswear collection for Dior Men’s Summer 2023 live from Paris on 24 June at 8.30pm (Singapore time).