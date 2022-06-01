See the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022 Spin-Off collection as it comes down the runway.

The Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection was Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director, late Virgil Abloh’s 8th and final collection. This was showcased as per Virgil Abloh’s wishes in Paris, France in January 2022 this year. On this occasion, a total of nine new looks will be revealed at the Bangkok spin-off show.

Now, circularity has always been central to the practice of Virgil Abloh. At Louis Vuitton, the legacy of the Men’s Artistic Director is founded in arcs: the coming-of-age premise, the global perspective, and the cycle of creativity. The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2022 Spin-Off Show in Bangkok explores these ideas through circular motifs.

Drawing on the construct fundamental to its first presentation in January 2022, the collection unfolds in a Louis Dreamhouse²: a new squaring of existing ideas and imaginary spaces. It manifests in a physical but surrealist sphere where everything is circulated: the sun orbits the set as models travel in circular passages and instruments float planetarily in the dreamy ether.

‘I Dreamt of You’, a cinematic prelude created for the show’s digital audience, portrays the Boyhood Ideology® key to the philosophy of Virgil Abloh through the lens of the director Sivaroj Kongsakul. Based on the filmmaker’s own childhood memories, the story follows the formative experiences of an 11-year-old boy in the surroundings of rural Thailand. It is an illustration of a belief integral to Virgil Abloh’s world view: Youth is global.

Be a part of this experience as the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2022 Spin-Off Show broadcasts at 8.30pm (Singapore time) from the capital of Thailand. We’ve saved you a seat below…