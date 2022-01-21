We Saved You A Seat To Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 Livestream Presentation

Attention fashionistas, the Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 show kicks off on Friday, 21st January 2022 at 9.30PM local time. The presentation, which is part of Paris Fashion Week, will showcase the latest from Kim Jones.

If the last Fall 2022 collection by the house is anything to go by, you’re practically guaranteed another brilliant show. Dior Men’s Fall 2022 collection paid homage to novelist and poet Jack Kerouac.

The House’s virtuoso and innovative savoir-faire continue to anchor each and every design, helmed by Creative Director Kim Jones. Will we see another collaborative collection and who will be Jones’ muse this time?

Undoubtedly audiences will be treated to another spectacular presentation during Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 show.

Take your virtual front-row seat to discover the #DiorWinter22 men’s presentation. Watch the livestream here.