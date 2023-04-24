Why Is This Uniqlo Bag Going Viral On TikTok?

Once again, TikTok has taken a seemingly mundane item and turned it into a viral sensation. Today, we’re talking about the Uniqlo Bag.

The Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag is both practical and affordable, and comes in a wide range of colours. However, whilst it seemingly appears to look like any everyday bag, it has gone viral on TikTok for being the “perfect” bag. Here’s why.

Why is TikTok going crazy over this viral Uniqlo bag?

Available in 10 different colours, the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag has gone viral for its shape, design, practicality, adaptability, and incredible capacity. It is made of nylon, and shaped like a mini crescent.

Sold out in many countries (though still available in Thailand!), the Uniqlo Mini, or Uniqlo dumpling bag, has been praised greatly on TikTok, with over 8 million tags to #Uniqlobag on the platform. Netizens are excited to see a highstreet brand create the hottest item of the season, and videos of the Mary Poppins-like effect of this bag have gone viral on social media.

The Uniqlo Mini is the number one product in the world right now

According to the Lyst Index for Q1 2023, the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag is the number one bag this season, beating all other major luxury fashion brands. It is reminiscent of Prada’s revival of nylon with the Re-Nylon bags of 2020, though Uniqlo’s version is inarguably more affordable and accessible.

Uniqlo has stated that the bag has sold out several times now, and has become the brand’s bestselling bag of all time. Though it has been spotted at fashion weeks in the last year, no major influencer or celebrity has been seen carrying the bag, which means that the Uniqlo Mini’s fame largely stems from an organic viral sensation.

References to Mary Poppins, Doctor Who, and Harry Potter

The main reason for the Uniqlo Bag TikTok hype is the Mini’s capacity. The bag fits a surprisingly large amount of items, and TikTok users have made countless videos portraying just how much they can squeeze into this bag, from everyday items to actual books, iPads, umbrellas, and more.

Many have been quick to reference Mary Poppins and her infamously capacious bag, whilst others have also likened the bag to Doctor Who’s Tardis or Hermione Granger’s purse in Harry Potter. The pop-culture references certainly also add to much of the hype, and the fun of a seemingly small bag being able to carry such a large load.

Giving ‘what’s in my bag?’ a new life on TikTok

Whilst ‘what’s in my bag?’ videos have been around for many years on many platforms now, the Uniqlo Mini’s incredible capacity has given these videos a new life on TikTok. However, the videos are not so much about the individual items in the bag, but rather the sheer quantity.

Furthermore, the Uniqlo bag has been praised for being highly adaptable to weather and occasions. It has been praised by everyday wearers as well as long-haul travellers and even festival-goers. As it can be worn as a shoulder bag or cross-body, it has become particularly lucrative to the latter group, and will likely continue to gain popularity as the summer festival season begins.

Where to buy the viral Uniqlo bag in Singapore

Lucky for us, the viral Uniqlo bag is still available in Singapore in almost all colour ways. It is priced at SGD 19.90 and can be found in stores and online.

