Montblanc announces international soccer player and manager Zinédine Zidane as its latest Mark Maker and muse of the Montblanc Legend Fragrance Line. In addition to the recent fragrance campaign, the global ambassador will also grace the upcoming Montblanc writing instruments and leather goods campaigns.

A personification of Montblanc’s core belief and ethos of What Moves You Makes You, Zinédine Zidane has always done what moves him rather than what is expected of him. He believes one can only truly leave a mark by living a life with passion and purpose; this conviction catapulted him to international success – taking him from his hometown of La Castellane, Marseille to Turin, Madrid, and beyond.

“Zinédine Zidane is the ultimate Montblanc Mark Maker, a man who makes his mark not only on the world of sport but has had an incredible impact on the global stage,” professes Nicolas Baretzki, Montblanc CEO. “He is living proof that following what moves you in life leads you to a place of fulfilment and success. He is an inspiration to so many across generations, and we are delighted to be collaborating with Zinédine, writing a new chapter together in his extraordinary story.”

The unassuming French-born idol also credits his successes to his father, Smail Zidane. He highlights that his ability to challenge himself every day with a unique ability to learn, understand and deal with new situations, alongside his passion and work ethic, were instilled in him by the latter. Even till today, he continues to look to his father as a luminary; Zidane holds his father’s autobiographical book, Sur les chemins de pierres, dear to his heart, keeping it around like a powerful talisman that guides and inspires him.

“Montblanc is a Maison of culture and quality that believes in the importance of transmitting ideas and thoughts to others through writing. A belief that I share as someone who has benefitted from the values and culture my father and family passed on to me, and that I am trying to transmit as well. Personally I write in my notebook quite every day… I don’t only sign autographs!” laughs Zinédine Zidane.

Humble and hardworking, the legend will participate in all upcoming brand activations, including campaigns that underscore the importance of mobility, both physically and metaphorically, and the power of writing to unlock creativity and share ideas.

