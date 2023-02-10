NewJeans member Hanni is unstoppable! Just months after being appointed as the brand ambassador of Gucci, the artist has bagged a new deal with Armani Beauty. The 18-year-old is now the global makeup ambassador for Armani Beauty.

The K-pop idol joins the league of global stars like Cate Blanchett, Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson, and Barbara Palvin as the brand’s beauty ambassadors.

NewJeans’ Hanni has caught the attention of global fans

Armani Beauty made the announcements via its social media accounts. Expressing excitement about their latest collaboration, Georgio Armani personally added, “Hanni is a very young artist with great expressive power and an irresistible and captivating individuality.” He also spoke about the singer’s impressive personality.

The brand has already shared a glimpse of her debut campaign, where the gorgeous Hanni flaunts the brand’s exclusive products. As part of the campaign’s debut imagery, Hanni wore the ‘My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation’ and the ‘Lip Maestro Lip Lacquer’. She’s expected to start the promotional campaigns in the coming months.

While Hanni will begin promoting Armani Beauty’s new Power Fabric+ Foundation in April, Lip Maestro Satin Lipstick promotions kickstart in May. We’re sure that Hanni x Armani Beauty will be a treat for all makeup enthusiasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armani beauty (@armanibeauty)

NewJeans have become luxury fashion favourites

Girl group NewJeans has taken the luxury market by storm since their debut in July 2022. While Hanni became Gucci’s ambassador in October 2022, Louis Vuitton picked Hyein and Danielle became the face of Burberry. Minji and Haerin have yet to announce their brand associations, however, reports suggest that Chanel and Dior will collaborate with them soon!

With their incredible music sales and accolades, NewJeans are on their way to becoming the next K-pop powerhouse.

(Hero image and feature image credits: armanibeauty/ Instagram)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong