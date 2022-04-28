8 Essential Beauty Gifts Perfect For Pampering Mom This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is almost here and its about time you focus your attention on spoiling your leading lady.

One of the best ways to make Mother’s Day 2022 more special is by gifting her with some of the best skincare products available in the market now. With all her time, effort, and sacrifice in being the matriarch of the family, it’s little surprise that mom’s skin could use a little extra TLC. Held on 8 May 2022, Mother’s Day is a fantastic way of showing her your appreciation, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t go all out.

Planning an unforgettable feast? We’ve got a guide for you here. Want to gift her a bouquet of flowers as beautiful as her smile? Look no further than this list of stellar florists. Better yet, top the special day off with a gift from her favourite skincare brand, or help her discover a new holy grail with these beauty products below.

Whether she’s chasing that anti-ageing dream or is on the lookout for a lipstick that’ll make her feel 18 again, here are the best beauty products to gift this Mother’s Day 2022.

(Image credit: Dior Beauty & Sulwhasoo)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

8 best beauty gifts to bring mom’s glow back this Mother’s Day 2022