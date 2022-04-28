8 Essential Beauty Gifts Perfect For Pampering Mom This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is almost here and its about time you focus your attention on spoiling your leading lady.
One of the best ways to make Mother’s Day 2022 more special is by gifting her with some of the best skincare products available in the market now. With all her time, effort, and sacrifice in being the matriarch of the family, it’s little surprise that mom’s skin could use a little extra TLC. Held on 8 May 2022, Mother’s Day is a fantastic way of showing her your appreciation, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t go all out.
Planning an unforgettable feast? We’ve got a guide for you here. Want to gift her a bouquet of flowers as beautiful as her smile? Look no further than this list of stellar florists. Better yet, top the special day off with a gift from her favourite skincare brand, or help her discover a new holy grail with these beauty products below.
Whether she’s chasing that anti-ageing dream or is on the lookout for a lipstick that’ll make her feel 18 again, here are the best beauty products to gift this Mother’s Day 2022.
If mom enjoys Sulwhasoo’s ginseng-infused products, she’ll love this anti-ageing powerhouse. Besides the brand’s proprietary Ginsenomics, this serum is also infused with retinol to undo the damages caused by the microscopic irritations that your skin is exposed to daily, such as UV exposure, fatigue, and mask-wearing. By addressing inflammaging, the serum prevents the skin from losing its resilience whilst restoring its vitality, leaving her with healthy, resilient, and more youthful looking skin.
Having discovered the TIPARP gene in the human body (the one that’s directly related to complexion brightness), Clé de Peak sought to create the ultimate brightening skincare product, and the result is its Brightening Supreme series. Mom will adore the serum in the range, but we’re also making a case for its two-part mask treatment, which contains Sea Ferment Brightener amongst other potent ingredients to promote that very gene expression while inhibiting the production of more melanin. Start with the gentle exfoliator in the series, before moving on to the deeply hydrating and nourishing mask for extremely radiant skin after.
Make everyday a spa day for mom with Glowgear’s Powerglow, an effective, non-invasive facial tool that helps rejuvenate and optimise skin health. The PowerTone microcurrents promise to take years off her face by activating facial muscles to tone and lift, while the interchangeable EyeTone and FaceTone attachment allows her to zero in on harder-to-reach areas like the nasolobial folds. There’s also five customisable microcurrent intensities to choose from, as well as four LED settings that work their magic on everything from evening skin tone to plumping fine lines and managing breakouts.
For the mom who won’t step out of the house without a good lippie, look no further than Dior’s Beauty’s limited edition. For the occasion, the brand has dressed three of its most emblematic shades — 100 Nude Look, 720 Icône Velvet, and 999 Velvet — in Haute Couture flowers, which sees the bullets come with delicate floral engravings. Dior will also be offering an exclusive white and gold Dior gift box adorned with flowers, inspired by gardens of La Colle Noire.
Because mom deserves only the best, you won’t go wrong picking up La Mer’s Moisture Collection Skincare set for her. Curated for the ultimate glow, this four-piece kit harnesses the power of La Mer’s Miracle Broth to balance, restore, and nourish her skin from deep within. The regime begins with the brand’s Cleansing Gel, before the Treatment Lotion, Concentrate, and Crème de la Mer is layered on for hydrated and pampered skin.
Another pampering set mom can surely get behind is this one by Lancôme, which includes cult favourites by the brand like the Absolue Soft Cream, Rose 80 Lotion, Eye Cream, and White Aura Cream. The new Soft Cream is particularly indulgent with its infusion of potent Grand Rose Extracts, so expect results in as little as three weeks.
Easily one of the perfumer’s most loved scents, Peony & Blush Suede finds its way into a luxurious body creme that promises to nourish dry, tired skin back to health. Formulated with jojoba seed oil, cocoa seed butter, sweet almond oil, and aloe extract, this body cream sinks into the skin immediately, leaving a beguiling whiff of red apples, jasmine, rose, and gillyflower. Better yet, gift her a full set with the matching perfume.
Gift mom her youth again with the The History of Whoo’s Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate, a potent elixir that effectively tackles both visible and underlying signs of ageing before it becomes visible. This special kit consists of the concentrate in two sizes, as well as the brand’s Cheongidan Radiant Rejuvenating Balancer, Emulsion, Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence, and Jayoon Cream to complete her Korean skincare ritual.
