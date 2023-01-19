Set to take place on January 22 2023, the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations call for the latest stylish additions to your wardrobe. To complete your festive gear, you will need these limited-edition grooming sets to accompany you this year. These fabulous fashion and grooming brands commemorate the Year of the Rabbit, this Chinese New Year with adorable yet elegant bunny features in their signature products exclusively for 2023.

With the Chinese New Year approaching, it’s time to look and feel our best for the upcoming festivities. From January 22 2023 to February 9 2024, the year of the rabbit symbolises longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture. These fashion and beauty brands commemorate Chinese New Year 2023 with unique capsule collections and limited-edition skincare launches across various ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and coveted products to honour the zodiac animal.

Get ready to dress to impress. Whether you’re looking for something extravagant to wear during your reunion dinners or need a staple piece to flaunt for every occasion, our guide has it all. From Onitsuka Tiger’s limited-edition furry editions to Ferragamo’s sophisticated silhouettes adorned with the zodiac animal, you’re definitely in for a treat. Here’s a guide to our favourite Chinese New Year 2023 fashion and grooming collections right now.

Chinese New Year 2023 fashion and grooming collections that honour the Year of the Rabbit:

Limited-edition Lunar New Year skincare and grooming launches

Kiehl’s

In collaboration with artist Shan Jiang, Kiehl’s debuts its festive Lunar New Year limited-edition collection featuring designs by the artist in a prosperity red hue. The illustrations will envelop the brand’s hero products, such as the Ultra Facial Cream, Calendula Toner and Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask.

Extremely lightweight with 24-hour hydration, the Ultra Facial Cream leaves your skin feeling softer and smoother thanks to the renewable Glacial Glycoprotein and Squalane ingredients. Designed for all skin types, the Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner contains five skin-soothing ingredients to soothe and relieve signs of redness and excess oil gently. For a detoxifying and purifying clay mask, the Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask is perfect for minimising pores and reducing excess oil for a refined and smooth look.

To discover the collection, check it out at any Kiehl’s boutique or head to the website.

Augustinus Bader

Designed in a red glass base, Augustinus Bader’s coveted award-winning serum honours the Year of the Rabbit with a brand-new look. Infused with Professor Bader’s TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex TFC), the hero product is adored by many for its healing benefits. Key benefits include improving the skin tone with a smoother and brighter complexion while reducing the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation. For better results, apply the serum on cleansed, dry skin in the morning and evening. Then, apply the product in sweeping motions over the face, neck and decollete – you’re good to glow.

Explore the collection at Kens Apothecary.

Dyson’s topaz orange colourway

There’s nothing like welcoming the new year with a brand new Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap. Only this time, splashed in a rich topaz orange tone. Taking inspiration from the cultural symbolism of luck and prosperity, the special-edition hue resembles the exchange of mandarins between families and friends for good luck. Beautifully stored in a byzantine purple case, these hero companions also come with a Dyson-designed Detangling comb as a gift when you purchase from Dyson.

Explore here.

Dr Dennis Gross Limited Edition Alpha Beta Daily Peels

Prep your skin with Dr Dennis Gross’ coveted Alpha Beta Daily Peels. If you’re unfamiliar with the two-step daily treatment, these daily peels are infused with 5 AHA/BHAs, antioxidants and vitamins that help refine pores and smooths fine lines while elevating your skin to its full glowing potential. Gentle and soothing to the skin, this fuss-free addition to your routine also eliminates excess oil and impurities. What makes the Alpha Beta Daily Peels so unique for the Year of the Rabbit is the prosperity red hue adorned with the Rabbit zodiac.

Dr Dennis Gross Limited Edition Alpha Beta Daily Peels (35 daily peels) is available online and in Sephora.

Fashion: Lunar New Year Capsule Collections

Onitsuka Tiger

There’s no better way to ring in the Lunar New Year than with fresh pair of new kicks, and to kick off our Chinese New Year 2023 fashion guide is Onitsuka Tiger’s latest MEXICO 66. The latest version features the signature Onitsuka Tiger Stripes, intricate furry details inspired by the Year of the Rabbit and a 2023 logo printed on the sockliner. With every purchase, the sneakers will come in a special red and gold shoebox. Available for both kids and adults, surprise your little ones with these limited-edition kicks for the New Year. We guarantee they will love these quirky new additions.

The special edition Onitsuka Tiger Lunar New Year 2023 series is available in Onitsuka Tiger boutiques and online.

Coach

The zodiac rabbit takes over Coach’s signature bags in truffle hues with touches of red to symbolise luck, happiness and good fortune. You will spot a quirky graffiti-style illustration of the rabbit across the Carriage Coated Canvas Shoulder Bag, Signature Charter Crossbody 24 and Gotham Tall Tote. For something more minimal, the collection also showcases the Bandit Shoulder Bag, Denim Signature Belt Bag and Denim Signature Field Totes in sleek styles for fuss-free styling.

The Coach Lunar New Year 2023 is available at all Coach stores.

Jaeger-Lecoultre

Themed “Moments Made of Gold”, Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrates Chinese New Year with a campaign that celebrates special moments in life with positivity while creating joyous memories. Starring its global ambassador and triple-threat Jackson Yee, the campaign showcases the actor against a minimal yet rich setting in red and gold featuring the brand’s latest art deco-inspired alphabet created by Alex Trochut. The Letter M takes centerstage to signify the Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Moon. Worn on Jackson Yee himself, the beautiful timepiece features a moon phase and date display with a self-winding Calibre 93 enveloped with a pink gold case and eggshell-white dial.

Gucci

In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, Gucci releases a unique capsule collection featuring vivid hues, prints and embellishments on ready-to-wear pieces, footwear, accessories and jewellery. Take a closer look, and you will notice depictions of the rabbit across various coveted pieces such as embroidered patches, graphic prints on tees, loafers and its G-Timeless watches. In the men’s department, the fluidity of the rabbit continues across playful graphic patterns on sporty silhouettes. In addition, the reimagined signature carry-alls, such as the Gucci Diana totes and Horsebit 1955 shoulder bags, are adorned with joyous hand-painted stripes.

Discover the collection here.

Sandro

Need the perfect outfit for your reunion dinners? Sandro’s Lunar New Year capsule collection is made for the occasion. Uniting the beauty of traditional Chinese culture with a Parisian feel, the range emphasises elegant motifs inspired by the rabbit. Highlights include the brand’s signature tweed and other sophisticated ready-to-wear pieces in festive bright red hues across knit cardigans, cropped tops and billowing dresses in plaid and ruffles. As for the men’s section, you will spot laid-back yet youthful elements portrayed across the collection featuring the zodiac bunny on stylish separates like knit cardigans, sweatshirts, hoodies and tees.

Head over to the website for more.

Ferragamo

Designed by Maximilian Davis, Ferragamo unveils its Lunar New Year capsule collection featuring a bold yet contemporary take on the zodiac rabbit. Romantic yet elegant, the collection blends traditions with the House’s aspiration for an auspicious and peaceful 2023. Staying true to the characteristics of the zodiac animal, the rabbit and its eyes are photographed in macro, beautifully appearing in an array of silhouettes and accessories. You will spot the giant eyes on silk foulards, shirts and various accessories on bags and cardholders with splashes of red. Other highlights include the low-top sneakers and signature carry-alls such as the Trifolio and Studio bags.

Discover the collection here

Tommy Hilfiger

If you’re a longtime fan of the iconic cartoon character Miffy, you will love the Tommy x Miffy capsule collection for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Honouring the Year of the Rabbit; the collection features the adorable cartoon character while merging the character’s minimal aesthetic with Tommy’s Americana silhouettes. The 50-piece collection reimagines the essentials like the varsity jacket, chino, rugby shirt, collegiate sweaters and baseball caps in Miffy emblems and bold hues. Have you spotted your favourite piece yet?

Discover the collection at Tommy Hilfiger.

Charles & Keith

Adding to our Chinese New Year 2023 fashion guide is Charles & Keith’s unique collaboration with Disney Zootopia. Charles & Keith releases a sleek range of footwear and handbags featuring the loveable cartoon character Judy Hopps. Enthusiastic and diligent like Hopps, the collection takes inspiration from the character across an unconventional maximalist outdoor style. In the footwear department, you will find festive cherry red Mary Janes and chunky wedge mules embellished with metal bunny ear buckles. Apart from that, combat boots are also available with functional clip-on pouches. For the perfect everyday bag, the Judy Hopps Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag features a quirky statement buckle and chain with Judy’s favourite snacks like doughnuts and carrots. If your kids love the character, they can flaunt the Hopps loud and proud with the Furry Bow Ballerinas, Patent Ballerinas and the Bunny Ear Sneakers.

Discover the collection here.

Loewe

It’s hard not to fall in love with Loewe’s iconic Bunny Bag. For Chinese New Year, the signature silhouette is reimagined with an adorable new look to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit. This time, the intricate floppy rabbit details are knotted together to signify human connections and good fortune among Asian societies. Adorned with oversized ears and available in playful – Peach Bloom, Ghost and Dark Yellow – hues, the Bunny Bag, Basket bags, Hammock bags and Pocket bags all feature this intricate detail across various materials like the supple nappa calf leather, fluffy shearling and natural raffia. Besides accessories, a range of tees and sweaters are available in the same colourway too.

Discover the collection here.

Bonia

Marking its first Chinese New Year capsule collection, Bonia has collaborated with talented homegrown artist Lisa Wong for this debut range. Famed for her bold yet intricate ink drawings, the collection takes inspiration from the romanticism and elegance of her artworks. In this collection, you will find ready-to-wear pieces and whimsical cheongsams. That’s not all. Handbags and small leather goods adorned in the prints are also available to complement the outfit.

Discover the collection here.

Kate Spade New York

You’ve nailed the perfect outfit – what’s next? The hunt for a complementing accessory. Thankfully, Kate Spade New York releases an adorable yet ‘furry’ companion with a capsule collection that pays tribute to the Year of the Rabbit: Small Chain Faux Fur Purple Rabbit Bucket Bag and Manhattan Year of the Rabbit Embellished Toile Floral Jacquard Tote Bag. In the accessory department, the zodiac rabbit continues to hop over with Year of the Rabbit Drop Earrings, Year of the Rabbit Studs and Year of the Rabbit Huggies.

The Lunar New Year capsule collection is available at all Kate Spade New York boutiques.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur