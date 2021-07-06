Asia’s first and only premium manscaping brand specialising in below-the-waist grooming has embarked on a Shave Your Globes Campaign. Partnering with One Tree Planted, the environmental initiative is dedicated towards planting trees for reforestation in Asia.

The brand will plant one tree for every Bovem Globe Trimmer sold. Yes, you can save the globe, by shaving your globes. The campaign seeks to empower customers with sustainable actions to fight against climate change. Thus far, the campaign has already done its part to contribute to the restoration of deforested areas across Asia.

Since the start of its partnership with One Tree Planted in June, Bovem have planted more than 400 trees in the region.

Manscaping For The Greater Good

Bovem is a premium manscaping brand based in Singapore. All Bovem products are carefully pieced together to tailor the suave, sophisticated man. According to the company more than 50% of men in Singapore trim their ‘down there’ regularly for comfort and hygiene reasons.

However, when it comes to taming the forest, men face many challenges —from razor burns to groin cuts on their prized jewels. Bovem promises the perfect solution for all your manscaping needs and concerns. The 6,000RPM ergonomically designed Bovem Globe Trimmer is equipped with TrimSafe blades, made to handle thick and stubborn hair ‘down there’.

The blades prevent nicks and cuts on your skin and allow for a smooth glide across even the most sensitive areas. Bovem’s trimmers are also 100% waterproof which means that you can now trim your golden globes in the shower. Every set comes with a detailed trimming guide to ensure customers the smoothest trimming experience.

More Than Just A Campaign

Together with One Tree Planted, Bovem hopes to raise awareness about the importance of reforestation and restoring our ecosystem through the Shave Your Globes Campaign. Trees are essential to our survival — they clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and help cool our planet down by storing harmful greenhouse gases and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere.

One Tree Planted’s reforestation projects across Asia also helps boosts important ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Reforestation sites in The Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India are helping to rebuild the habitat of critically endangered species like orangutans, tigers, and more than 1,700 species of birds.

The trees will be planted by local partner organisations and community volunteers, creating jobs, and providing sustainable, long-term income for communities so people and forests can live together in harmony.

In addition to reforestation, Bovem also pushing for a sustainable future in retailing. The brand is also dedicated towards neutralising its carbon footprint to reduce its climate impact to zero. All express deliveries from the brand are 100% carbon neutral.

For more information check out Bovem online.