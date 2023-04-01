Bulgari Pour Homme is Back, Fresher than Ever

When choosing a fragrance of choice, one is always spoilt with choices. It’s like choosing where to eat on a whim: there are so many to try that sometimes, we resort to the familiars instead, and it works. Often times, the best scent is one that is simple yet refined. Enter Bulgari with its famed Pour Homme, back with a new refreshed look.

The Eau de Toilette promises a blend of nature’s most delicate scents, crafted by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavalier into an exquisite bottle of Italian class.

Close your eyes and take the first whiff; it instantly engulfs yourself in the serenity of a gentle breeze and cool of trees. Think of waking up in a fresh, linen shirt as you gaze outside your mountain-top penthouse, admiring the lush forest beyond (well, one can imagine, with the help of Bulgari).

The balanced notes of fresh Darjeeling tea leaves together with water lily notes create a beautiful medley of nature’s sweet yet delicate accents. As you wear the scent throughout the day, the amber and musk notes made themselves known. They transform the floral notes into a much cleaner scent, while guaiac wood and cardamom adds a touch of spice and weight into the perfume. It is the scent-perfect description of gentle masculinity.

The revamped design of the bottle introduces the flacon with a zamak cap, a nod to the Italian Maison’s contemporary outlook.

Bulgari Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

Available for purchase in stores and online at S$130.00 for 50ml and S$187.00 for 100ml.