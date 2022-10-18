Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum: A Bolder and Striking Iteration of the Eau de Toilette

The latest Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum is bolder and more intense iteration of the Eau de Toilette.

A powerful fragrance to awaken the hero within, the latest in the Burberry Hero journey is a striking and more intense iteration of the inaugural launch. Following a similar ethos and scent to the predecessor, the newest opus nods at a sense of exploration with a centred sensibility.

“My inspiration for Burberry Hero Eau De Parfum was my memory of the Landes forest, where pine trees grow close to the ocean. The scent of the pine needles melted with a trail of warm sand and sea-spray was the aroma I wanted to recreate,” said Perfumer Aurélien Guichard. “For me, the sensual and crystalised resins included in the fragrance represent the power of reconnecting with your natural instinct.”

Formulated for discerning individuals and designed for longevity, this olfactory portrait explodes with a vibrant opening of pine needles blended with benzoin and incense, exhaling an intense fusion of profound sensuality. With the signature base – a trio of warm cedarwood oils culminating in a fresh and luminous crescendo – the Eau de Parfum also affords the wearer an exquisite woody spicy scent.

Available at Burberry boutiques and major department stores in various sizes, the complex cocktail – encapsulated in an angular shaped bottle as strong and modern as the fragrance – echoes the timelessness of the maison and emboldens us to find the hero within.

(Images: Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum)