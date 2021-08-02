Burberry has lifted the covers off Burberry Hero, its new fragrance for men. To coincide with the launch, the brands has revealed a new campaign starring Adam Driver. “Creating a fragrance is such a personal and intimate process, and I especially felt this for Burberry Hero – my first fragrance for the brand,” said Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer.

According to Tisci, Burberry Hero encapsulates modern masculinity, playing on the essence of primal human and animal instincts. That ethos is brought to life in the new campaign starring Driver. The campaign challenges the traditional stereotypes of masculinity, bringing together horse and man, and creating a modern myth.

Featuring a film directed by Jonathan Glazer and images photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the campaign captures the enigmatic and adventurous actor in the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world. Through the vivid metaphor of a man becoming a mythical creature in the powerful sea, the campaign illustrates the story of a man leaping into the unknown, overcoming overwhelming struggles and transforming into something new, while remaining true to himself.

The powerful imagery of a beige horse against the vast coastline provides a striking backdrop for Driver’s athleticism and explores Tisci’s codes of duality and the power of the animal kingdom. Here, Driver embodies the spirit of the fragrance, embracing freedom of expression and the beauty of contradictions: strong and subtle, powerful, and compassionate, athletic, and creative.

A Manly Fragrance

Burberry Hero is brightened with sparkling bergamot and invigorated with juniper and black pepper. This vibrant scent is deepened with a heart of warm cedarwood of three distinct origins – Virginia, the Atlas Mountains, and the Himalayas.

“The fragrance represents the duality between strength and sensibility. A scent that represents the timelessness of Burberry and, at the same time, the sense of modernity,” explains Aurélien Guichard, Perfumer. “It is a blend of universality and uniqueness. The scent expresses the animality that is inside each man alongside a true humanity.”

Like the fragrance, the bottle that carries the contents is also strong and modern. Its angular shape is an abstract reinterpretation of a horse’s hoof, engraved with the Burberry logo. It also features the Thomas Burberry Monogram, a reference to the founder of the house.

Burberry Hero is presented in 150ml, 100ml and 50ml bottles. Additional grooming products – Aftershave Balm, Hair and Body Wash, and Deodorant – complete the collection. Each of the products are lightly infused with the scent of Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette.

Available from 2 August 2021 on Burberry.com, in Burberry stores and from select retailers.

(Images: Burberry/Mario Sorrenti)