Cartier Launches A New Déclaration

Déclaration by Cartier was first launched by the house in 1998. Classified as a sharp, oriental, woody fragrance, the masculine scent possessed a blend of orange, cedar, birchwood, and oakmoss. The nose behind this fragrance was French perfumer, Jean-Claude Ellena.

Now 24 years on, Cartier has unveiled its latest Déclaration that joins its highly successful family fragrances. Déclaration Eau de Toilette is the latest variation revealed by the house. Created by Cartier perfumer, Mathilde Laurent, this latest iteration reveals a second nature that is as botanical as it is vivacious.

The fragrance enriches the palette with a spicy and woody scent, signature, and emblematic elements of this elegant scent, renowned for its olfactory intensity. Lending a vivacity to the original ingredients of Déclaration Eau de Toilette, the fragrance blooms again, unprecedented and like a new spring.

Inside, a medley of ingredients work hand in hand to bring the fragrance to life. The Cedar is brimming with sap, the spices are fresher, the citrus leaves are greener and more delicate. Combined, they provide a true aromatic explosion, one that brims with life and vigour to trigger emotion.

For Cartier’s new fragrance, the house has crafted a fitting vessel to house its latest Déclaration. The beauty and simplicity of this freshness is reflected in the new colouring of the bottle. Featuring its distinctive and iconic design, the bottle is now presented in tinted green with shades of blue and grey, tailored to match the elegance of this scent.

Discover the range of Cartier fragrances here.

(Images: Cartier)