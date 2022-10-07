When he is not wielding his powerful hammer as Thor, he graces the campaigns of BOSS fragrances. As the global ambassador of the iconic repertoire, Chris Hemsworth has starred in various commercials for the brand – underscoring the ethos of the series: charismatic, elegant, and contemporary, qualities integral to the modern man who writes his own rules. This October, the Maison is reiterating its mission to embolden everyone to own their life and be a BOSS, entering a new era that is bolder and more impactful in the bargain.

“Determined to be whatever he wants to be, the new BOSS doesn’t wait for things to happen: he makes them happen,” highlighted in an official press release. “Living like a BOSS in every role that he plays, he trusts his instincts and takes control of his path forward. Going where no one has gone before, he embodies the motto “Be Your Own BOSS” at every step of the way.”

Mirroring this new direction, the latest BOSS Bottled Parfum, co-created by perfumer Annick Ménardo and Suzy Le Helley, captures the ultimate state of being your own BOSS. It elevates the iconic BOSS Bottled family to the next level with the highest concentration yet, through a woody-ambery composition that brings exceptional richness and texture to the timeless BOSS Bottled signature scent.

Intensely masculine, the olfactory portrait – encapsulated in a lacquered smoky black flacon – opens with an invigorating mix of zesty mandarin and spicy incense oils, leading into a noble heart of rare orris concrete and fig tree root accord. At the base, woody notes of cedarwood essence and a vegetal leather accord add signature warmth to a long-lasting finish on the skin, enhancing the complex opus with a musky allure.

Available in leading department stores and LazMall for $130 (50ml) and $165 (100ml), the powerful fragrance arrives with a clear message: the moment has come to be your own BOSS. Are you ready to take full control of your next steps forward?

(Images: Chris Hemsworth for BOSS Bottled Fragrance)