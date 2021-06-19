So often, men neglect their skin and have the mentality that skincare is just about vanity. While maintaining healthy skin does play a part in helping us look our best, it also performs many functions to good health. Being the largest organ of our body and making up the integumentary system, the skin is our first and best defence against external aggressors.

As skincare regimes are seemingly exasperating to many, Foreo debuted their latest innovation earlier this month to counter the fuss. Dubbed the Luna 3 Men, the skin-tech device is engineered to offer a flawless visage to all skin types in just one click.

The portable device provides an effortless, albeit superior, cleanse and facial massage, all in a minute. Too good to be true? Here’s how. The device comes with duo functions: a cleaning and firming massage mode. The latter delivers an energising massage through the enhanced T-sonic pulsations to help combat visible signs of ageing, leaving you with toned and refreshed skin.

On the flip side, the ultra-hygienic silicone body helps to remove 99.5% of dulling grime on your skin to reduce breakouts and blackheads. Not to mention, it preps the skin for a comfortable and smooth shave to prevent irritation and razor burns.

Think of it as your new skin-buddy – it does all the work, so you don’t have to.

Available at Foreo‘s offline and online stores, the Luna 3 Men comes with a serum sample, USB charging cable, travel pouch and instructions.

(Image: Foreo)