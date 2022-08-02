Gatsby The Designer, The Hair Wax That Hair Stylists Can Count On

Hair styling products with a wax base are seeing a resurgence of popularity. Unlike many products out there, hair waxes demonstrate a versatility that can be used with a variety of hair types, textures, and lengths.

For those of us familiar with gel formulations and Brylcreem (a hair cream created in 1928 by County Chemicals at the Chemico Works in Bradford Street, Birmingham, England), you’ll notice that other hair styling products don’t quite have the precision, the flexibility of creating a layered look and many of them simply harden, leaving your hair crunchy and Lego-like. Hair wax not only has holding power but gives your style a more natural look.

The downsides

Despite all the styling advantages of wax, premium formulations tend to emphasise holding power over other considerations, this means that there’s substantial “tackiness” and “stickiness” when you’re applying the product. As you’re running your fingers through your hair, you will notice that the “holding power” from these formulations also removes fingers full of hair from your scalp. Insult to injuring, when you don’t wash hair wax out properly, wax build up is what happens. The chemical nature of wax means that it tends to be insoluble in water and you need to use a deep cleaning shampoo to get rid of it. If it’s not thoroughly removed, a mixture of wax and scalp oil can build up on your scalp. What results often is: irritation and itch, while drying your scalp out and it can cause dandruff flare ups.

Introducing a better way, the gatsby way: with THE DESIGNER

The Designer is a new premium hair wax from Mandom Corp, the makers of popular hair wax, Gatsby. Designed to be easy to wash off and gentle on hair, it marks one of the few occasions that a studio grade hair wax product is available on the consumer market outside of hair salons.

The Designer is also one of the few, if not only hair waxes to possess a scent that smells natural, almost fougere-like scent which conveys a sensation not unlike freshly shampooed hair. Fougere meaning ‘fern-like’ in French and describes one of the main fragrance families that also include Floral, Oriental, Woody, Chypre, Gourmand, Fruity and Citrus. The Designer imparts floral notes leaving your hair feeling fresh and “non waxy”, it is quite literally the most natural of hair waxes and we haven’t even gotten to the application yet.

On the fingers and in the hair

Balancing the needs of holding power and ease of use, The Designer surprises us for its lack of tackiness given its incredible holding power. Furthermore, hair remains malleable with just a thin layer of The Designer on your finger tips. This means you can adjust your style throughout the day without worrying about mess or unsightly residue or unpleasant feel on your fingers or on your hair. This can be good for minor touching up or more significant changes as you go from your day look to a more exciting, after work look for a night out.

The team trials The Designer – Jonathan Look 1 with Hard Wax

The dynamism of The Designer hard wax makes full use of its balanced strength and flex which allowed Make-up Artist Zoel Tee to take full advantage of formulation and add texture to Jonathan’s short hair. The waviness creates a wild, “messy look” with pushed up bangs, giving a layered and complex look. It is well curated “messiness” which tempers the fierce resting face which often plagues the Editor of Augustman.

By adding variation to the up and back movements, the matte hard wax with dry, natural finish completes the illusion of effortless style for the Editor. More importantly, it’s an incredibly easy look to replicate. The close cropped hair still looks polished but natural rather than “slicked”.

Jonathan Look 2 with Gel Grease

The heavier, Chow Yun Fatt “God of Gamblers” hairstyles can utilise The Designer’s glossy Gel Grease to create a lighter yet cool and wet look. The most obvious advantage of The Designer Gel Grease is that can easily execute a cocktail or formal look with the high gloss of lustrous, ever wet hair while updating avoiding the Lego-hair look by maintaining the rough movements and obvious texture of the hair style. You can also use Gel Grease and Hard wax to add volume to fine hair.

Amos Look 1 with Extreme Clay

This Extreme Clay is a potent one; a pea-sized amount goes a long way. Lightweight with a high viscosity, the clay affords a medium hold and matte finish. While it has a longevity of about 4-5 hours, it doesn’t withstand strong winds. We suggest following up with hairspray for hairstyles with high volume. It works well for textured haircuts like the french top, quiff, slick back, and curtain fringe. Not so much on bangs.

Daryll Look 1 with Mode Wax

The Mode Wax liquid-like consistency glides easily on the hands, and onto slightly damp hair for that effortless soft-hold finish. It is re-mouldable without making the hair look unruly, with just the right amount of texture. Perfect on most short to medium hair lengths that need a considered oomph. After sectioning and running through hair with the product, blow-drying on low heat will set hairstyle into place.

Daryll Look 2 with Aero Up Wax

Aero Up Wax is great for anyone who loves a super textural finish. Great on short hair lengths, and slightly wavy hair too without any worry of dampening the curls. This creamy wax allows room for creativity to create different hairstyles while holding hair in place throughout the day with a glossy finish. It also smells amazing. Ideal for the individual who loves a contemporary fix with the liberty to change the style every now and then.

(Images: Amos Chin / Edited by: Aaron Lee / Product Images: Gatsby)