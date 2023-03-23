Givenchy Beauty’s newest men’s fragrance is an exploration of the male state of mind. This sums up its latest masculine fragrance, Gentleman Society Eau De Parfum. The new fragrance is said to be a reinterpretation from the first Gentleman Eau de Parfum, which was introduced in 1975.

Forming an invigorating aromatic duo with Sage blend and sustainably-harvested wild Narcissus flower at the heart of fragrance, the new fragrance unveils a captivatingly floral scent with a deep woody accord.

Cedarwood from Himalaya, Sandalwood from Australia as well as a quartet of vetivers lie at the base of the fragrance. The olfactory richness of these ingredients is further elevated with an addictive and sensual Vanilla from Madagascar. Combined, it creates a warm, yet, perfectly mastered sensuality.

Available in 60ml and 100ml sizes, the fragrance arrives exquisitely presented in a refined black lacquer bottle that mirrors the House’s iconic Gentleman design. The name of the fragrance is replaced by an embossed Givenchy 4G logo – an emblem of the Gentleman Society.

In line with Givenchy Beauty’s eco-responsibility commitments, the bottle is also composed of 15% recycled glass, with the packaging made from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) cardboard. Each box also features a chrome design, stamped with the 4G logo and is enhanced by an elegant black frame – a nod to the design of L’Interdit, the House’s emblematic feminine perfume.

Expanding The Society Of Gentlemen

The launch of the new fragrance is fronted by multi-talented British singer, songwriter and actor, Benjamin Clementine. But beyond just adverts and campaigns, the House has also created Givenchy Conversations, a podcast featuring inspiring, multi-talented personalities.

Speaking on their passions, expertise and perspectives on masculinity, listeners are also invited to join the Gentleman Society, which revisits archetypes of the gentleman and anchoring the idea in a new modernity.

Naturally, Benjamin Clementine headlines the podcast as its very first guest. The podcast has since released five new episodes spotlighting on the different makers for Gentleman Society’s digital campaign. Available on all streaming platforms, discover the Givenchy Conversation podcast here.

Gentleman Society Eau De Parfum is available at Givenchy Beauty Boutique at Raffles City as well as Sephora online and in-stores.

(Images: Givenchy Beauty)