Stepping out in the sun today requires more than just adequate sunscreen. After all, UV rays are not the only thing we need protection from. In addition to photo-ageing and burning effects caused by the sun, increasing urbanisation has also resulted in the increase of irritants in the air. As a result, we must expand our skincare routines to combat these effects.

Fortunately, there is a one-step defence available for today’s consumers. Porcelain’s Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector, SPF28 is enriched with a luxurious blend of nature and science’s best. Formulated for various skin types and needs, this enhanced sunscreen works to future-proof skin for a healthy, glowing complexion.

With the Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector, SPF28, you can start days feeling fresh, pampered, and protected with a skincare-grounded UV protector like no other. The innovative sunscreen stands as another forward-thinking product from Porcelain as it delivers more than UV protection.

A Ground-Breaking Skinvestment Formula

Crafted with nature’s best, the unique sunscreen features a reef-friendly, guilt-free formulation along with organic and cruelty-free ingredients. To create this ground-breaking formula, Porcelain harnessed the ample capabilities of several natural ingredients that allow this weightless sunscreen to tackle ageing at the root whilst also optimising anti-UV, anti-blue light, anti-pollutive and anti-oxidative benefits.

To help the skin defend against harmful blue light, UVA and UVB rays, Porcelain leveraged off the properties of Cerium Oxide. The natural mineral is proven to be more effective, cleaner, and skin-friendlier compared to chemical sunscreens. Additionally, its potent antioxidant properties help prevent oxidative stress whilst accelerating wound healing and minimising cellular inflammation to tackle photo-ageing at the root.

Platinum is also utilised for its antioxidant and anti-ageing capabilities to shield skin from daily damage. A break-through ingredient in the realm of skincare, this luxury ingredient extends beyond sheer protection. Platinum’s complex nature allows it to enhance the stability of peptides in the skin. It also helps remove cellular toxins, boost the penetration of actives, and forms an electrical balance on the skin surface for heightened protection against oxidative damage.

Defending the skin against daily free-radical damage, is Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil. In addition to being a rich source of Vitamin C, it also contains additional anti-UVA benefits, protecting essential collagen and fibroblast against photoageing UVA rays.

Finally, the formula is rendered complete with Sasa Senanensis (Bamboo) Leaf Extract. Used in traditional Japanese medicine, it contains anti-UV properties that protect skin cells against UV-induced damage while soothing inflamed skin for a radiant complexion that is healthy from within.

Optimised Skincare Protection

Prevention and protection lie at the very core of Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector, SPF28. However, the sunscreen is also formulated to work with sensitive skin. To ensure consumer’s needs are taken care off, the satin-finish sunscreen is designed with a blend of skincare’s latest advancements and botanical extracts widely used in traditional medicine.

Lavender Flower Water and Lavender Oil provide anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties to keep sensitive skin calm and protected against irritants. Lavender Oil also promotes wound healing by stimulating increased collagen production. Coupled with the anti-inflammatory response of Cymbopogon Citratus (Lemon Grass) Leaf Oil, it soothes the skin throughout the day.

Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens (Rose Geranium) Oil and Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil help guard against acne. The trio of ingredients also work collectively to prevent bacterial and fungal proliferation. They also help form stronger skin barriers to defend against irritants, soothe inflammation and stimulate the skin’s natural healing abilities.

To help protect against ageing skin, Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector, SPF28’s formula includes Sasa Senanensis (Bamboo) Leaf Extract. This helps contain anti-UV properties that protect the skin’s cells from UV damage. To further enhance its defensive abilities, Platinum, a highly stable anti-ageing ingredient, is also added.

A blend of Jojoba Seed and Sunflower Seed Oils rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E also aid in preventing dry skin. The ingredients help moisturise the skin while promoting the repair and maintenance of its natural barrier. This also aids against irritants that threaten to further dry skin.

Guilt-Free Skincare

Like all Porcelain’s Skincare range, the Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector, SPF28 is thoughtfully designed and sustainably sourced to give back to nature. Crafted with nature’s best, it comprises seven organic ingredients that are clinically proven to prevent inflammation, curb bacteria proliferation while keeping skin protected and moisturised.

The sunscreen also ensures a guilt-free experience with a reef-friendly formulation free of Oxybenzone, Octinoxate and Octocrylene. Users can enjoy a day by the beach knowing their sunscreen will not damage precious reefs.

Additionally, the sunscreen is also free of silicones, parabens, mineral oils, and drying alcohols. As a result, users can indulge in a clean, sustainable, and guilt-free sunscreen without compromising their skin and nature.

Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector, SPF28 is also clinically, and human tested for effectiveness and SPF accuracy to remain cruelty-free and efficacious, ensuring wellbeing for both your skin as well as your conscience.

Porcelain’s Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector is available at all Porcelain Spas and online at S$128.

(Images: Porcelain)