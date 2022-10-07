Birthed over a decade ago, the Gucci Guilty fragrance line has officially earned the status as a house legend. As the years go by, the Maison continues to reinvent the exquisite repertoire, embarking on a journey that revels in the notion of liberation and emancipation. A modern declaration of self-expression, freedom, and fearlessness, the Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, launched in 2019 as the first #ForeverGuilty product, marks the start of the aforementioned expedition. The olfactory portrait honours the ethos of the series and has a mind of its own; it emancipates the soul, throwing sensibilities out the window and encouraging us to be who and what we want to be.

Following the successful debut, Gucci continued the celebration of freedom in the #ForeverGuilty story with an Eau de Parfum iteration that offers a reinterpretation of the inaugural launch. Here, heady rose essence and an unexpected touch of chilli pepper replace the piquant spice of pink pepper and invigorating Italian lemon top notes featured in the Eau de Toilette.

At the heart, the non-conformist ideals of #ForeverGuilty coincide with non-conventional fragrance-making. Orange Blossom Absolute, a fixative traditionally used in female fragrances, perfectly complements white floral with honey tones as it enriches the scent’s other heart notes, Neroli and French Lavender. To balance its femininity with masculinity, the noses behind the fragrances employed Patchouli, developed with hints of leather, green, woodiness and incense-like qualities. When these middle notes dissipate, the masculine richness of Cedar Wood intensifies, revealing the body of the perfumes. While the middle and base notes remain the same for both iterations, the complex top notes of the Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Parfum afford an unprecedented albeit invigorating retro vibe – something its predecessor lacks.

If none of the aforementioned tickles your fancy, the Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homme would be right up your alley. Launched in January this year, this scent reinvigorates the previous Gucci Guilty fragrances in a move that elevates the juices to higher levels of intensity. Similar to the classics, the latest opus has a woody aromatic scent. The key difference, however, is its top notes of french Lavandin Abrialis and uplighting Lemon Sfumatrice that combine perfectly with the intensity of juniper. Think lighter, milder and a more modernised opening. The true essence of Gucci Guilty Pour Homme is magnified at the heart when the deep ambery signature of Spanish Cistus meets the floral richness of Orange Flower and a spicy hint of Nutmeg. Finally, at the base, the mysterious elegance of Indonesian Patchouli is reinforced by the long-lasting sensation of Dry Woods and Musks.

Available at Sephora, Gucci Beauty Boutique at ION, and Gucci counters across all major departmental stores, the #ForeverGuilty family is ideal for those looking to break free from the rules and definitions of society.

(Header Image: Gucci Guilty Fragrance x Jared Leto)