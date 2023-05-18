Heal, Shield Conceal With The Beautiful Skin Superfluid SPF30 By Rationale

Three-in-one products gained notoriety for compromising quality for convenience. While the newest addition to the Rationale family falls in the same multitasking category, quality remains front and centre – contrary to the said three-in-one products, infamous shampoos that supposedly work on the body as well (you know what I’m talking about; we have all used them).

The final facet of the metropolitan man’s morning ritual, this skin-perfecting tint takes the guesswork out of achieving healthy skin. Taking cues from the brand’s archive, referencing the Zinc Fusion Technology that informed #3 The Tinted Serum SPF50+ in its repertoire, the luxurious formulation delivers sophisticated solar and environmental protection on top of its host of skincare benefits like UV protection, hydration, brightening, skin softening, and calming the appearance of redness (to reanimate the skin’s inherent radiance).

“The combination of Zinc, Melanin, and Iron Oxides reflects light and amplifies natural luminosity within the skin, while protecting from solar damage,” highlights Katie Matten, Global Head of Education.

“IN CREATING BEAUTIFUL SKIN SUPERFLUID SPF30, MY PURPOSE WAS TO AMPLIFY THE SKIN’S NATURAL RADIANCE, WHILST OFFERING MULTIFACETED SKIN NOURISHMENT AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION.”– FOUNDER OF RATIONALE AND COSMETIC CHEMIST RICHARD PARKER

Promoting inclusivity, the multifaceted SPF arrives in six skin-adapting hues that reflect the research of the Fitzpatrick Scale, which identified six universal skin types, based on the amount of melanin genetically present in the skin.

“These six Melanotypes represent the entire spectrum of human skin tones classified by depth of Melanin,” elaborates Richard Parker, Founder of Rationale. “There is a perfect Beautiful Skin Melanotype match for every skin on the planet.”

For a light-diffusing lustre and a hypernatural, incandescent glow, the Korean glass skin, if you will, we recommend a liberal application, smoothed across the face and neck. Lightweight, the formulation may call for a second layer for blemished skin; for added coverage.

