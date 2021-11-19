James Bay Shares with us what “Making An Impact” Means to Him

It has been proven that certain scents and fragrances can uplift one’s mood and elicit specific emotions. In addition, many believe that fragrance plays an immense role in how you feel and can be a real confidence booster. With scent and emotional well-being having such a strong correlation, Tommy Hilfiger saw this as an opportunity to formulate an olfactory portrait to motivate the modern man and impart positivity. Dubbed IMPACT INTENSE, the Eau de Parfum updates the preceding iteration, IMPACT. Synonymous with success, the sequel has a rich oriental woody scent that is ever-so motivating. Upon the first whiff, you’ll be greeted by notes of crisp red apple and deep resinous wood notes, followed by an amber chestnut accord that propels you towards dreaming bigger. Like the original IMPACT Eau de Toilette, Akigalawood — a spicy, wood extract of patchouli — tops off the updated iteration with a bold and sophisticated aroma that galvanises the senses.

And as an Eau de Parfum, IMPACT INTENSE is conceived to be significantly more intense, fuller and luxurious; it will last forever and a day.

While the notes are different, what comes through is their intent to encourage the wearer to dream bigger, push harder and go further, building upon the small wins and standing up for what they believe in along the way.

To underpin the ethos and vision of IMPACT INTENSE, Tommy Hilfiger enlisted the help of English singer-songwriter James Bay for its campaign. As an artist who has preserved through adversity and struggles faced during his path to music stardom, the British crooner embodies IMPACT INTENSE, and it is only apt for him to front the campaign.

Why did you want to become a musician?

The first time I heard “Layla” by Derek & The Dominos. I stood in awe listening to the song, and I remember thinking, “I want to do THAT.”

How has music impacted your life?

How hasn’t it? It’s taken me to places all across the world I would have never seen and allowed me to connect with people in so many different ways.

What impact do you hope to have on your fans?

It’s always to share emotions I try to communicate through my music.

What has been the key to your success in turning dreams into reality?

Staying true to who I am.

What inspires you to keep pushing?

The desire to keep going. To go to as many places as I can and share my music with the world.

What does the word “IMPACT” mean to you personally?

For me, IMPACT relates to the impression you make on people. And as a musician, it relates to how I make people feel with my music and performances. I want them to feel good, emotional and empowered. In essence, I want my music to have a positive impact.

How does INTENSE IMPACT represent your style/aesthetic?

It’s fresh, sharp and exciting, but at the same time, it feels a little familiar. But mostly, it feels timeless and classic. That’s something I always hope to evoke with my style and music.

What do you love about the scent and why?

I love how it mixes accord with woody notes to make a unique blend. I love it because it’s something I could wear all day.

What about the fragrance do you think inspires and empowers?

It’s energising without being overpowering and pushes the status quo with its unique hidden travel spray.

Aside from connecting with fans through your music, how else would you want to impact the world with your influence?

I’m not really sure yet, and I embrace the uncertainty. We can’t predict what the future will bring, but I think it’s our duty to stay curious. So, I can only hope my curiosity will feed other impactful forms of art and self-expression. Whether that comes through music, words, painting or something else, we’ll have to wait and see.

Available in 50ml and 100ml at Tang’s Orchard and Vivo City, Metro Paragon and Causeway Point, One Assembly, BHG Bugis and Takashimaya for $95 and $125, respectively, IMPACT INTENSE challenges the status quo. Just like how it empowers Bay, this Eau de Parfum will do the same for you, as long as you dare to dream and strive to do.

(Images: Tommy Hilfiger Intense Impact / James Bay )