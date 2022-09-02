James Seah For Montblanc: “I Am Red. Legend Red.”

The iconic Montblanc Legend fragrance goes red as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Mediacorp Artiste James Seah is here for it.

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc has been pushing the boundaries of innovation since the Maison first revolutionised the culture of writing in 1906. Over the past century, the visionary has expanded its horizons, developing more than just luxury writing instruments; watches, leather goods, new technologies, accessories, and fragrances have since become integral to the Maison’s collections. As the brand continues to evolve, signatures get a revamp. One of which, the Montblanc Legend fragrance returns this month in a new iteration, reiterating the brand’s ethos, confidence and conviction.

Bolder and more determined than ever, the Montblanc Legend Red – encapsulated in a sleek red bottle – pays homage to the brand’s legacy. “Red is part of Montblanc’s heritage, appearing in the design of the legendary “Rouge et Noir” fountain pen, one of Montblanc’s earliest writing innovations in 1906,” mentioned in a press release. “An endless source of inspiration, it has since become a signature Montblanc colour carried down through the years, across collections from writing instruments to leather goods, and now fragrance with the introduction of Montblanc Legend Red.” The colour also symbolises so many diverging emotions and traits. It’s this ambiguity that inspired the noses behind the complex and masculine fragrance, perfumers Anne Flipo and Nicolas Beaulieu.

Kicking off the red experience, juicy freshness of blood orange and zesty grapefruit blended with the spicy contrast of cardamon opens the olfactory portrait with a citrussy freshness. Thereafter, the encounter between Clary Sage, Cedarwood and Juniper Berry leads the way to the magnetic combination of Mahogany, Atlas Cedarwood and a touch of Tonka Bean that affords a creamy sensuality to Legend Red.

A charismatic woody fragrance, fresh yet intense, bold yet sensitive, the olfactory experience evokes the thrill of speed and makes the heart beat a little faster (in a good way). Mediacorp Artiste James Seah can attest to the aforementioned. “I love musky and woody fragrances, so it is no surprise the Montblanc Legend Red tickles my fancy,” stated Seah. “What’s interesting is the usage of blood orange. It balances the charismatic medley with a sweetness that adds depth and sophistication.”

Posing gracefully in our campaign stills, James Seah captures the masculinity, serenity and elegance of the opus – ushering in the next chapter of Montblanc Legend with authenticity and confidence. Formulated in only pure, natural and sustainable ingredients, Montblanc Legend Red is now available in Sephora, Montblanc Boutiques, and major departmental stores for the contemporary man en route to becoming a legend.

Credits:

Personality: James Seah for Montblanc Legend RED

Header and Product Photos: Montblanc

Photography: Franz Navarrete

Photography Assistant: Yann Cloitre

HMUA: Zoel Tee

Stylist: Amos Chin

Outfits: FENDI AW22 & Sandro

Accessories: Montblanc