Jimmy Choo Man Aqua Encapsulates The Freshness Of The Ocean

A bright, refreshing scent laced with a marine-soaked breeze of ultra-masculine elegance, the Jimmy Choo Man Aqua is the Maison’s latest olfactory portrait.

Jimmy Choo is no stranger to the fragrance universe; besides high quality luxurious products, the Maison has consistently delivered exquisite scents for all personalities across the globe. For the socialite, young adult, and anything in between, there’s definitely something in the Jimmy Choo Man fragrance repertoire for everyone. This year, the Maison expanded its collection and entered a fresh new phase with the launch of a new proposal, Jimmy Choo Man Aqua, housed in an iconic flask flacon reimagined in a sea blue glass.

Inspired by the invigorating environs of the seashore, the Eau de Toilette exhales a bright and refreshing scent, laced with a marine-soaked breeze of ultra-masculine elegance. Riding on a sparkling wave of grapefruit, a stimulating spice and sweetness of cardamon leads the way to the fresh heart of icy geranium and clary sage, both of which mingle with the marine accord sitting at the core of the fragrance. At the base, a just-weighty-enough anchor of patchouli and amber is afforded a soft, seafaring-inspired aspect with the addition of salted moss, balancing the sweetness of the complex opus with a woody, musky allure.

A keen surfer, the luminary of sundry Jimmy Choo Man fragrance campaigns, and Brazilian model Marlon Teixeira perfectly captures the essence of Aqua in the new campaign stills – a smiling, sun-kissed picture of modern masculinity. Teixeira is pictured emerging from the sea following a surfing session, half-clad in a wetsuit while carrying his surfboard onto the sand, showcasing his innate sense of elegance. Unequivocally, Teixeira is the living embodiment of the modern Jimmy Choo man.

Available at leading department stores and Sephora, the olfactory portrait is as fresh as newly churned sea foam and as revitalising as a morning spent out in the surf. It carries an understated elegance and masculinity with a touch of lightness, contemporary, bold, and sophisticated.

(Images: Jimmy Choo)