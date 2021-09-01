Jo Malone’s sleek glass bottles in navy resemble soldiers at the frontline, neatly arranged in rows. It’s classic minimalist labels and silver caps are recognisable anywhere.

Their special edition collection brings inspiration from orchards awash with golden sunshine. English Pear and Freesia is inspired by the sensuous freshness of just-ripe pears wrapped in a bouquet of bright white freesias. The juicy fruit is mellowed by notes of amber, patchouli, and wood. Despite solely labelled as a women’s fragrance, the balance of depth and freshness make it lean closer toward gender-neutrality.

The first whiff is their top note of King William pear; a welcome fruity scent that almost takes you to the edge of wanting to reach out for pear yourself. The gentle heart note of freesias follow suit with the amber molecule and natural scent of patchouli adding a touch of sensuality to the overall fragrance.

Although the core of the collection is their cologne, the special collection comes with a home candle in an elegant, fluted glass design as well as an extra-large 500ml body and handwash. The body and handwash are created with meadow foam seed, which gently cleanses the skin leaving body and hands feeling conditioned and soft.

Pair with Wood Sage and Sea Salt for a fresh fruity fragrance or celebrate the beauty of the countryside by pairing with Wild Bluebell for a cool, floral fragrance.

The collection welcomes layering for an effortless relaxation ritual. The cologne is available in 30, 50, or 100ml bottles ranging from S$115 to S$228. The complete cologne collection and layering collection both retail for S$185 each.

(Images Jo Malone)