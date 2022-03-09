Kenzo Homme Returns with An Reinvigorated And Sustainable Men’s Fragrance

Marking a significant stride towards sustainability, Kenzo Homme delves deeper into nature with its latest men’s fragrance, Kenzo Homme Eau de Toilette Intense.

The arrival of the new fragrance is timely with the increased interest in clean beauty perfumes. From its ingredients’ sourcing to its packaging, the new Kenzo Homme fragrance is proof of the brand’s pursuit of an eco-friendlier lifestyle.

Masterfully created by perfumer Quentin Bisch (Givaudan), the Kenzo Homme Eau de Toilette Intense is a marine-woody fragrance reminiscent of sun-warmed salty skin.

Giving a welcoming complexity with energising top notes of Pink Pepper and Calypsone, the fragrance then unfolds to a sensual Vetiver and woody Fig tree accord before rounding off with a creamy base of rich Sandalwood and spiced Akigalawood.

With a sustainable ethos at its core, the fragrance is also naturally-derived alcohol without BHT preservatives, UV filter or additive colours. Two ingredients at the heart of the formula, Haitian Vetiver, and the Australian Sandalwood, has also been responsibly sourced through Givaudan’s Sourcing4Good programme.

An ode to poetry, the fragrance bottle’s mirrors the strength and flexibility of the bamboo plant with the bevelled cap reflecting the cut of a katana, a sword used by samurai. Meanwhile, materials of the bottle utilise 10% recycled glass and a cap design to save 34% of plastic, with the packaging made of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper, printed with bio-sourced inks.

The launch also includes Kenzo Homme Eau de Toilette, the forerunning fragrance for the brand. Available in three sizes – 40ml, 60ml and 110ml – the scent is symbolised by the blue bamboo-shaped bottle for the union of wood and the ocean.

Kenzo homme Eau de Toilette is a timeless and original fragrance for men to explore marine scent notes. With watery top tones of Marine Accord, the fragrance also combined a floral sea spray for immediate freshness with warm woody notes.

Sustainable Scent

In line with the brand’s values, Kenzo Parfums also champions sustainability causes. The brand proudly supports Orin Hardy, Kenzo Homme’s new brand ambassador and the founder of Bamboo U Bali by offering scholarships to 10 students to study under the Bamboo U’s apprenticeship.

The Bamboo U Project is a Bali-based initiative which seeks to train a new generation of designers, architects, and engineers to responsibly reconnect their expertise with nature, blending tradition and innovation, for a modern and sustainable vision of beauty.

Kenzo Homme’s new fragrance will be made available in Singapore from 10 March.

(Images: Kenzo Homme)