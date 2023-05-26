With our lips lacking sebaceous oil glands usually attached to hair follicles and present in the skin to protect it from drying out, it’s easy for them to bleed, crack and flake, ensued from the lack of hydration. In many cases, instinctively, many would lick their lips to assuage the discomfort ‒ which does more harm than good.

This method of “lip care”, though seemingly like an ingenious idea, actually exacerbates the problem by drying the lips out even more. With lip balm application being extremely fuss-free and beneficial, it poses the question: Why do we not use it instead?

Having well-nourished puckers can also elevate our appearance ‒ another reason why we should take lip care more seriously. This month, we spotlight our favourite lip care products. Peruse the selected few below and you might find your next lip care treatment to add to your grooming routine.

ADDICT LIP GLOW OIL, DIOR

The Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is a global phenomenon; its ability to deeply protect and enhance the lips at the same time has yielded fans all across the world. A genuine lip care infused with cherry oil, the glossy lip oil instantly nourishes, protects, softens and revitalises the lips upon application ‒ lastingly bringing out their natural colour to boot. Additionally, its non-greasy, non-sticky oil texture pushes the boundaries of shine and creates a smoothing film that shapes the lips with a subtle sheen. While a transparent gloss is also up for grabs, we’d recommend the lightly tinted shades for a natural healthy flush ‒ refer to your favourite Korean male idol for reference.

Price: S$59, Available at Dior

ROUGE COCO BAUME, CHANEL

Housed in an opulent black and gold case embossed with the signature double C Chanel emblem, the Rouge Coco Baume has exceptional benefits with a naturally sheer, satiny finish that becomes more matte as it wears. Formulated with an advanced Hydratender Complex, the lip care glides on smoothly, softening the lips gently to avoid irritation. We’ve also discerned its skill in accelerating the shedding of dead skin, revealing healthier and smoother lips after every use.

Price: S$58, Available at Chanel

LUCAS’ PAPAW OINTMENT

Papaw ointment has a reputation for being a multifaceted product; a cure-all for cuts, rashes, bites and mild sunburn, to name a few. Most notably, it is famed for its expertise in rejuvenating dry, flaky lips. Celebrities, models and makeup artists have sworn by the sticky substance. Boasting pharmaceutical-grade petroleum jelly and wax as well as the star ingredient, fresh fermented papaya, the ointment imparts a surge of moisture, delivering and locking in hydration for soft, wrinkle-free lips. With such high viscosity, we suggest using it only as an overnight lip mask.

Price: S$10, Available at Watsons

MOISTURISING LIP BALM, BURT’S BEE

Endorsed by American TV personality and former football player Michael Strahan, Burt’s Bees Moisturising Lip Balm has been the go-to for many. Not surprisingly, it comes with a host of efficacious, hydrating and natural ingredients that promise nothing but the best: responsibly sourced beeswax that conditions the skin, peppermint oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E. Available in myriad flavours (of different properties and formulations), this classic mini tube of moisturiser is also potent, which means a little goes a long way, but never too sticky for multiple, liberal reapplications.

Price: S$10, Available at Sephora

(Main and featured image: Guido Fuà @ Unsplash)