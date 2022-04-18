Nivea Men Releases Moisturiser Made With Recycled Carbon Dioxide

As more skincare labels are going green, Nivea Men has taken this a step further by launching the first-ever moisturiser made with recycled carbon dioxide.

German cosmetics giant Beiersdorf, parent company of numerous beauty brands — including Nivea — has announced the launch of the first-ever cosmetics product made with recycled CO2. This is achieved by technological means that capture and recycle carbon dioxide, which is then used to formulate Nivea Men Climate Care Moisturizer.

The cosmetics industry is gradually going green, and that’s good news. While many brands are taking a growing interest in the packaging options of their star products, as well as in the raw materials used for more skin- and environment-friendly formulas, others are going even further by turning to new technologies. Such is the case of the German group Beiersdorf, which has developed a moisturiser that makes use of recycled CO2.

Nivea Men Climate Care Moisturizer. (Image: Nivea Men)

Nivea Men will be the first brand in the group to benefit from this innovative technology. It is billed as a moisturising cream containing an ingredient obtained from recycled carbon dioxide. The company has achieved this feat thanks to a CO2 capture and recycling process. In concrete terms, the carbon dioxide is first collected in several places, such as industrial chimneys, then directed to a bioreactor where it is transformed into cosmetic ethanol.

The limited-edition Nivea Men Climate Care Moisturizer is formulated with 14% ethanol obtained from alternative methods and contains no microplastics, silicone or mineral oil. From packaging to end of life, the product has been designed with the environment in mind.

The Beiersdorf group specifies that the product is climate-neutral and is manufactured using electricity from renewable sources. On top of that, the formula is almost entirely biodegradable, while the packaging is recyclable. With this launch, the German group is pursuing its goals of significantly reducing its carbon emissions by 2025

While this is the first skincare product to be made using recycled CO2, another industry — the perfume sector — is also working on such a process. The beauty giant Coty recently announced its intention to use ethanol from this same process for its fragrances. In a different style, the Californian start-up Newlight Technologies has developed a biomaterial from greenhouse gases with a negative carbon footprint. Called AirCarbon, it is notably used to manufacture glasses and other fashion accessories.

(Hero and featured image: Lumin/ Unsplash )

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews