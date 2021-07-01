Paco Rabanne challenges both the worlds of fashion and perfumery. Their fragrances are recognised for its unique visual and olfactory signature. This is seen with the hype of One Million, which unified a new market of fragrance aficionados.

Gathering the talent of four top-notch perfumers from IFF: Loc Dong, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, Master Perfumers Dominique Rapion and Anne Flipo, their newest mission was to conceive a feel-good perfume that boosts sexiness, confidence, and energy.

Matching the luxury craftsmanship of perfumery with new-tech to create ‘Augmented Creativity’, this cutting-edge creative process uses Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to enhance human inspiration.

With this new technology, the quartet was able to select the exact ingredients that stimulate the right mood and fine-tune their dosages. Combining their expertise, Phantom is a balance of man-made material with lush natural materials.

Its scent is a balance of energising lemon with notes of creamy lavender, patchouli, vetiver and vanilla. The secret ingredient is a “vintage” molecule-styrallyl acetate– that boosts the energy of the lemon accord. Custom-blended lavender made of fresh lavandin heart, a stellar lavender oil and organic lavandin brings out the ingredient’s sensuous floral and aromatic facets, finishing off the fragrance with a smooth and creamy note.

This futuristic aromatic fragrance is considered a “feel good” scent, developed with the idea of stimulating the feelings of sensuality, confidence and energy of perfume wearers.

However, this metallic robot is more than just innovative packaging. It is what Paco Rabanne deems as ‘Scent 3.0’. Phantom is the first connected fragrance with an NFC contactless communication chip embedded in the spray caps (100 and 150ml).

Tap your phone on the robot’s head and digital content becomes readily available. This ranges from interactive games and filters, personalised playlists, and augmented reality among other elements. Understanding the notes of Paco Rabanne’s fragrances becomes easier with a simple tap.

Phantom not only pays homage to pop culture and sci-fi classics. It is a nod to the future, building on the concept of utopia and the celebration of difference and inclusivity. This new fragrance is yet another bold invitation from the Paco Galaxy to step outside the ordinary and celebrate life.

(Images: Paco Rabanne)