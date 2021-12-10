Spruce Yourself Up This Christmas At ION Orchard With This Beauty Guide

If you’ve spent the better half of the year cooped up at home, you’re not alone. The festivities are, however, upon us, and what better time to break out of that shell and reconnect with friends and family than Christmas?

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your makeover needs, ION Orchard has got you covered. After all, the sprawling mall is home to almost 50 beauty and wellness names, many of which have established themselves as the best in the industry — we’re talking the likes of Chanel, Elemis London, Jo Malone London, and MAC, amongst many more.

To help you get spruced up for all the parties that you’ll be attending, we’ve rounded up some of the best beauty buys for any look, whether you’re trying to nail TikTok’s latest beauty trends or want a complete makeover.

If you’re looking for a gift for that special someone, this comprehensive list also doubles up as a shopping guide, so you’re sure to find something that your friends and family would love.