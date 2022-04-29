The Burberry Hero Fragrance Encapsulates Modern Masculinity

The Burberry Hero Fragrance exemplifies the modern scent.

Brightened with sparkling bergamot and invigorated with juniper and black pepper, the olfactory portrait is deepened with a heart of warm cedarwood of Virginia, the Atlas Mountains, and the Himalayas. “The fragrance represents the duality between strength and sensibility. A scent that represents the timelessness of Burberry and, at the same time, the sense of modernity,” explains Aurélien Guichard, Burberry’s Perfumer. “It is a blend of universality and uniqueness. The scent expresses the animality that is inside each man alongside a true humanity.”

The bottle also nods at the notion; its angular shape is an abstract reinterpretation of a horse’s hoof, engraved with the curved Burberry logo. It also features the TB Monogram, paying homage to the founder of Burberry.

In a bid to heighten and enhance the storytelling, the maison enlisted the help of Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver for its campaign. With Driver’s innate qualities and disposition in unison with the spirit of the fragrance – embracing the freedom of expression and the beauty of contradictions: strong and subtle, powerful and compassionate, athletic and creative – he couldn’t be a more suitable ambassador.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer and photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the campaign challenges the traditional stereotypes of masculinity, bringing together horse and man, and creating a modern myth. The powerful imagery of a beige horse against the vast coastline provides a striking backdrop for Adam Driver’s athleticism. Simultaneously, the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world also explores Riccardo Tisci’s codes of duality and the power of the Animal Kingdom while nodding at the house’s key codes.

Through the metaphor of a man becoming a mythical creature in the powerful and vivid sea, the campaign illustrates the power of a man leaping into the unknown and overcoming overwhelming struggles. As a synopsis, the campaign empowers us to elevate ourselves without losing our true selves.

Presented in 150ml, 100ml and 50ml bottles, the Burberry Hero Fragrance is priced at $196, $164, and $118, respectively, available in major department stores, Sephora, Tangs, Takashimaya, Metro and BHG Singapore.

(Images: Burberry Hero Fragrance)