Limited-edition Soleil-Brûlant by Tom Ford is a reminder of an opulent golden sun and island escapes. Made for men and women, Soleil-Brûlant belongs to the Tom Ford Private Blend line launched in March this year.

It is a deep, warm oriental blend fragrance and contains many of my favourite perfume notes. Top notes of bergamot, mandarin orange and pink pepper, heart notes of orange flower, absolute, black honey and finally base notes of woods, amber, resin, leather, and vetiver.



At first spritz, it truly is a fresh, warm scent that radiates amber and intense smokiness making it an extremely sexy scent. This perfect balance of smoky and sweet is known for its long-lasting power, lingering on skin despite the humidity.

Unsurprisingly, the bottle is a stunning gold, decadent yet chic. Not only does the fragrance evoke summer, but the bottle is also a definite collector’s item perfect for display.

Soleil Brûlant will be available from mid-July at all Tom Ford counters islandwide.

(Images Tom Ford)