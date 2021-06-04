While staying indoors have become more frequent, many have found the need for sunscreen superfluous. However, now more than ever, we all should be aware of the long-term consequences of unprotected sun exposure. Besides the superficial damages, like dullness, skin ageing, and pigmentations, studies have shed light on unplumbed and deleterious issues that would cost more than just skin clarity.

“If there is only one thing you are going to put on your face, let it be sunscreen,” said actor and founder of Grail Skin, Lawrence Wong.

As the actor believes that sunscreen plays a pivotal role in maintaining skin clarity and melanoma prevention, he formulated a lightweight, gentle and high-protection sunscreen for all skin types. Dubbed Got It Covered, the second product of Grail boasts high sun protection of SPF 50, PA++++ and a mattifying 100% mineral formulation featuring a patented ingredient, Arabian cotton plant stem cells.

Got It Covered

The efficacious formulation promises to offer powerful sun protection, boasting the synergistic effect of photoprotection and photo-repairing while enhancing the capacity of our skin cells’ defence mechanism. A slew of calming and botanical ingredients such as Panthenol, Niacinamide, and Camellia Japonica Flower Extract were also infused in the formulation to deliver anti-inflammatory and skin-enhancing benefits. And just like their inaugural product, Got It Covered is conceived with sustainability in mind. As a reef-friendly sunscreen, you can keep your skin safe from the sun without putting the environment at risk.

Retailing at $36 for a 40ml tube, and $66 for two, Got It Covered is available for purchase on Grail’s website.

(Images: Grail)