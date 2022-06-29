The ultimate grooming tool has just been created!

For those of us who are constantly on the move and require a number of tools to keep up with our grooming needs, the Panasonic Multishape is god sent. The new on-the-go grooming solution serves as a modular personal grooming device, which effectively makes it the first integrated grooming system on the market.

Thanks to Panasonic, frequent travellers can utilise the Multishape to customise their individual grooming preferences. Featuring one of two rechargeable battery “main unit” handles and a premium selection of five attachments to purchase from as needed, the nifty device allows users to execute a streamlined, daily personal care routine with just one device.

All users need to do is simply attach one of the five heads to the main unit to create the grooming tool they require for their manscaping needs. With its modular design, the Panasonic Multishape eliminates the need for multiple grooming tools. The system incorporates a Beard/Hair Trimmer, a Beard/Hair/Body Trimmer Head, a 3-Blade Shaver Head as well as a Nose/Ear/Facial Trimmer Head.

That’s not all because the Multishape can also be used as an Electric Toothbrush. All users need to do is to purchase the required heads (or all of them) and their grooming needs are well and duly sorted. The device features a Li-ion Battery Main Unit that operates up to 90 minutes on a one-hour charge and has an anti-slip coating for a firm grip. The Ni-MH Battery Main Unit can be used for 50-minutes on a one-hour charge.

Each trimmer head utilises durable Japanese stainless-steel blades that are designed to provide years of gentle and precise shaves. All heads and main units are designed for wet or dry use. Panasonic is offering the Multishape with customisable kits including a selection of pre-built starter kits. Both kits come with a travel pouch to keep all the modules organized together.

(Images: Panasonic)