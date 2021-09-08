Like it or not, regular self-care and grooming are essential routines for men. Fortunately there are brands like Manscaped that not only help take care of our needs, but also in a fun and quirky way.

To give you an idea, they have an electric shaver called the ‘Lawn Mower’. They also have an electric nose and ear trimmer called ‘The Weed Whacker’.

Although the products seem like they’re taking the piss out of men’s grooming. Manscaped products are anything but. Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, the California-based company has carved a reputation for being a leading’ men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator.

Used by over two million men worldwide, the brand has now launched in Singapore. Dedicated towards reinvigorating the self-care routines of men, Manscaped’s focus is set upon providing the best grooming tools and formulations on the market.

Elevate Your Grooming Routine

In Singapore, the brand is offering a full line its premium products, all of which are designed to elevate one’s grooming routine and unlock confidence in men. The product range consists of premium tools, formulations, and accessories.

To make matters easier, the brand also offers unique bundles that not only offer good value but also consists of handpicked products to cater towards your grooming needs. Take for instance The Perfect Package 4.0.

Retailing for S$170, it consists of The Lawn Mower 4.0 Groin Trimmer, which boasts a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke technology. It also features ceramic blades with SkinSafe technology to help reduce the risk of nicks, cuts, and snags.

The trimmer also sports a wireless charging system for added convenience. The Perfect Package 4.0. comes with a Crop Preserver (anti-chafing ball deodorant), Crop Reviver (ball spray toner) and Magic Mat (disposable shaving mats).

Another essential package worth considering is The Performance Package 4.0. Retailing for S$185, it arrives with The Weed Whacker Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer for, as the brand puts it, to “tame unruly weeds”.

This revolutionary electric ear and nose hair trimmer is a technological masterpiece. It redesigns the traditional nose hair taming tool by focusing on maximum performance and comfort. Features include SkinSafe technology, a 9,000 RPM motor and 360-degree rotary dual-blade system, and a contoured design.

The package also includes The Lawn Mower 4.0 Groin Trimmer, Crop Preserver Ball Deodorant, Crop Reviver Ball Toner. Best of all, the package comes with freebies including The Shed luxury travel bag and Boxers. That’s pretty good value, plus you also get your manscaping needs sorted.

Check out the Manscaped range here.

(Images: Manscaped)