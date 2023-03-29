It’s always fun to see watch brands let their hair down and have a little bit of fun. No doubt, Oris going on a little fun ride with The Muppets has produced one of this year’s most interesting models. And for sure, the Oris ProPilot X Kermit will leave its rivals feeling a little ‘green’ with envy.

For a watchmaker with a long-standing track record of a 119 years in mechanical watchmaking, this new collaboration with Disney’s The Muppets is a landmark moment for a traditional watch brand like Oris. Although there is no denying the heritage and expertise the brand possesses, after all it has originated over 280 calibres in this time – ten new ones alone in the past decade, when Oris decides to have fun, it does so in style.

Mechanical watchmaking remains at the heart of the Oris brand and this is showcased in the new PilotPro X Kermit Edition. A timepiece to evoke joy, the timepiece is based on the 39mm titanium ProPilot X Calibre 400 with some creative liberties taken.

For starters, it’s got a green dial, a suitable nod of inspiration to one Kermit The Frog. Also, for an added spin, the date window also sports an emoji with the character. On the first day of every month, the date window at 6 o’clock will see the character welcome the wearer to ‘Kermit Day’.

That said, despite its fun nature, the timepiece itself is a serious piece of mechanical watchmaking. An Oris Calibre 400, visible through the sapphire caseback, works the functions of the watch, powering the hour, minutes and seconds centre hands as well as the date window at 6 o’clock, date corrector, fine timing device and stop-second features. It also boasts an impressive power reserve of 120 hours.

The movement is housed within a 39mm multi-piece titanium case with satin and sandblasted finishes. Luminous material Indices and hour and minute hands with Super-LumiNova offers optimal readability in the dark and provides a great contrast against the bright green dial. The ProPilot X Kermit is also rated for a water resistance of 100m, something our amphibious Muppet friend will surely approve off.

ProPilot X Kermit Edition Specs

Case 39mm Sandblasted Titanium, 100m water resistance

Movement Oris Calibre 400, anti-magnetic automatic winding, power reserve of 120 hours

Price CHF 4,400

(Images: Oris)