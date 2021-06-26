The Legend Diver is an icon of the rich heritage of Longines, which gradually expanded over the years and today proposes new versions in steel with blue or brown shades.

The Longines Legend Diver with brown strap The Longines Legend Diver with blue strap The Longines Legend Diver caseback

Longines has been a name long associated with sport, and so it is only fitting that it brings its expertise to diving. It all began in 1937, when water-resistance became a quality criterion. Longines developed a watch case with water-resistant push-pieces for its renowned 13ZN caliber, taking care to patent this creation.

Subsequently, the winged-hourglass brand brought forth a number of developments, which led it to launch its first civil diving watch in 1958 and several other watches of this type during the 1960s. Some of these flagship pieces have since been re-issued as part of an “immersion in heritage.” This includes the Longines Legend Diver, released in 2007. In 2021, Longines proposed new versions of the iconic watch in steel with blue or brown shades. The latest versions of the timepiece conserve the spirit and the pure lines of the original timepiece, while benefiting from the brand’s watch-making expertise. They feature up-to-date technical characteristics, such as a box shaped sapphire glass, two screw-in crowns and a screw-down case back; they are water-resistant to 300 metres, or they have an automatic movement with a silicon spring balance, made exclusively for Longines. The blue or brown shaded dial features luminous hands, hour markers interspersed with luminescent squares and Arab numerals enhanced with Super-LumiNova rectangles for optimum visibility. A reminder of the codes of the sport for which this watch was originally intended. And just like on the original model, the 42mm case-back is decorated with an embossed emblem of a diver. A structured blue or brown leather strap matches the colour of the dial. These new models of the Longines Legend Diver watch each come with a five-year warranty. In the mean time, we check out Longines storied history, through the dials of some of the Legend Diver’s predecessors. time-honoured tradition Highlights of historical Longines waterproof timepieces and diving watches.

1958: Longines Nautilus Skin Diver Ref. 6921 1959: Longines Legend Diver 1964: Longines Super-compressor Diver Ref. 7494 1967: Longines Skindiver Chronograph Ref. 7981 1967/68: Longines Ultra-chron Diver Ref. 7970 1968: Longines Ultra-chron Super-compressor Diver Ref. 8221 1968: Longines Diver's Chronograph Ref. 8224 1970: Longines Ultronic Diver Ref. 8484

1958: LONGINES NAUTILUS SKIN DIVER REF. 6921 Three-body stainless steel case by Piquerez SA, capable of resisting water pressure up to 120m, equipped with a bi-directional black revolving bezel calibrated for 60 minutes and powered by the self-winding movement 19AS, sealed with patented “Compressor”-technology. 1959: LONGINES LEGEND DIVER Instead of an external bezel that could be damaged by underwater obstacles, Longines used a bidirectional rotating inner disc calibrated for 60 minutes. 1964: LONGINES SUPER-COMPRESSOR DIVER REF. 7494 Driven by the self- winding calibre 290 beating at 19’800bhp. Waterproof to 200m. 1967: LONGINES SKINDIVER CHRONOGRAPH REF. 7981 40mm three-body case equipped with Bordeaux- coloured turning bezel, calibrated for 12 hours and 60 minutes. Powered by the movement 530, which corresponds to the calibre 30CH, with a flyback mechanism. The chronograph features an enlarged 30-minute counter at three o’clock. 1967/68: LONGINES ULTRA -CHRON DIVER REF. 7970 First diving watch driven by a high-frequency movement, Cal. 431 (oscillating at 36’000 beats/ hour), with guaranteed accuracy of two seconds a day. Stainless steel case of 41mm, waterproof up to 200m. 1968: LONGINES ULTRA-CHRON SUPER-COMPRESSOR DIVER REF. 8221