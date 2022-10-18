Blancpain’s Bathyscaphe is a more compact and streamlined version of the Fifty Fathoms, which was first released in 1956. It has appeared in many iterations since its reappearance in the collection in 2013, commemorating the 60th anniversary of what was one of the very first dive watches ever created.

Presenting two new interpretations of its Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet: one in red gold with a blue gradient dial, and one in titanium with an anthracite dial. These new models combine two emblematic Blancpain expressions of horology: the sporting DNA of its famous Fifty Fathoms and its traditional know-how with the complete calendar with moon phases.

A complex calendar display is expected in a dressy, elegant gold watch, but not in a large, tool watch designed to be worn under water. But it is this eccentricity that makes the latest Bathyscaphe complete calendar such a charming watch.

Joining its 2019 stainless steel predecessor is a tough grade 23 titanium alloy, or the more luxurious satin-brushed 18K red gold. Grade 23 titanium is a purer version of grade five titanium that is mostly used in medical applications.

It has lower oxygen, nitrogen and iron concentrations, as well as higher corrosion resistance and damage tolerance. The titanium edition features an anthracite grey ceramic insert, a sunray brushed meteor grey dial, and rhodium plated hands and markers. With a gradient, sunray-brushed blue dial, a blue bezel and gold hour markers/hands, the red gold model plays on contrasts.

Winding rotor details on each model differ as well ‒ the gold rotor on the back is grey NAC coated to match the titanium variant, while it remains uncoated on the red gold version. Measuring 43 mm in diameter and 300 metres water-resistant (despite recessed pushers flushed against the mid case to adjust the calendar), it has a unidirectional bezel that matches the case material by way of a fully brushed ceramic inlay that is unique to this 2022 edition, with a 60-minute scale obtained using the Ceragold or Liquidmetal technologies.

Powered by the in-house calibre 6654.P last seen in the 2019 steel edition, the automatic movement is finished with snailed bridges and polished bevels, running at a speedy 4Hz frequency and boasting a comfortable 72-hour (three days) power reserve.

Furthermore, its vaunted date mechanism has a security system which allows the watch owner to handle each indication at any time without endangering the movement. A

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet

Price + Specs

Case 43 mm grade 23 titanium or 18K red gold case with 300 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre 6654.P with 72 hours power reserve

Price From CHF14,800

(Images: Blancpain)