Celebrating Omega’s 30th Year As An Olympic Games Official Timekeeper

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was a milestone for Omega, as it marked three decades of timekeeping excellence for the watch brand in the Olympic games.
For exactly 30 years Omega has been a leading name in sports timekeeping, recording the dreams of the world’s best athletes, and continuously developing the technologies that every result depends on. When Omega first assumed the role in 1932, the watchmaker fulfilled its task with just one watchmaker and 30 stopwatches.
This year in Beijing, the operation entailed a team of 300 timekeepers and 200 tonnes of equipment, including new technologies, proving just how much its vital role has grown and continued to push the boundaries of timekeeping.
New technologies for Beijing 2022
Figure Skating – Jump Analysis
As a continuation of Omega’s motion sensor and positioning systems, figure skating is from here on analysed in much greater depth. At Beijing 2022, six cameras were placed around the ice, and during single skater events, they were able to capture a range of live data, including the height of a jump, the length of the jump, and the amount of time a skater spent in the air. By tracking positions and motions, the new system was a fascinating way to understand the skater’s execution of their routine, and to see how each competitor compares against another.
Speed Skating – False Start Detection
False starts were revolutionised in Beijing. Before, the sport relied on the judge’s eye to detect any movement of the athlete or their blades before the start. At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Omega utilised its image tracking system to visually detect a false start, providing much more reliability in this crucial moment. With one camera positioned in each lane, the system was able to provide officials with an immediate indication should a false start be observed.
Ice Hockey – In-game Display
Omega introduced a new in-game display for ice hockey, with LEDs integrated within the plexi-glass around the rink. The one-sided transparent clock indicated game time and penalty time, shown in the middle of the rink between the two penalty boxes. This display was of a great added value to players now receiving crucial information all along during the game.
The Monobob Debut
For Omega, monobob is more than a sport. Since 2011, this dynamic event has been a passion for the brand. Not only has Omega helped to pioneer the growth of monobob, but it was also there 10 years ago in St. Moritz, when the sport was first introduced at the iconic Olympia Bob Run.
This year in Beijing, Omega celebrated the debut of monobob as a Winter Olympics game. It is now ready for the biggest stage of all,
after a full decade of high-pace international competition, including the Youth Olympic Games in 2016 and 2020, as well as the Omega Youth Monobob and Skeleton Series.
Known as the “Formula One” of winter sports, monobob offers a dynamic twist on a classic winter event and features sleek one- person bobs, which are pushed, steered and braked by just one athlete. For this reason,
the skill of the pilot makes all the difference. Importantly, it allows athletes to train alone, making it more accessible. At 2.3m in length, the monobob is also quite light, weighing only around 130kg, and can therefore reach speeds of up to 120km/hour and exert a gravitational force of three to four Gs.
For the new generation of winter athletes, this is a chance to set the standards of a whole new event. At Beijing 2022, the sport was contested exclusively by women, and featured a range of Omega timekeeping equipment, including sensors inside each monobob,
which can measure various factors such as G forces, angles, trajectory and acceleration. Furthermore, thanks to antennas placed along the track, Omega was able to transmit the monbobs’ live speeds and top speeds, allowing spectators at home to see exactly where a competitor won or lost time.
Commemorative timepieces
Seamaster Aqua Terra Beijing 2022
Omega has brought the theme of winter to life by introducing a white ceramic dial with a frost-finish pattern. As well as a superb tribute to the dramatic sports in the Beijing 2022 lineup – alpine skiing, bobsleigh, speed skating, ice hockey, etc – this icy look is an easy, breezy, versatile look perfect for any occasion throughout the year thanks to its elegant, clean and bright design. To complement the unique pattern, the dial also includes blued indexes and hands filled with white Super-LumiNova, as well as the colour red for the Seamaster name and the four quarter numbers on the minute track. The 41mm watch is crafted from stainless steel and features a matching bracelet and domed sapphire crystal.
Turning the watch over reveals the Beijing 2022 emblem on the case-back, along with the Aqua Terra’s familiar waved edging. Driving the timepiece with an athletic performance that reaches the industry’s highest certified standard of precision and magnetic resistance is the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8900. Collectors who choose this Seamaster will find it delivered in a distinctive Olympic Games presentation box, along with Omega’s famous five-year warranty.
Seamaster Diver 300M Beijing 2022 Special Edition
This 42mm special-edition timepiece is crafted from stainless steel and includes a unique grade 5 titanium bezel ring with a diving scale in positive relief. On the blue ceramic dial, you’ll find laser-engraved waves along with rhodium-plated indexes and hands filled with Super-LumiNova. As a special tribute to Beijing 2022, it also features five special minute-markers in the colours of the iconic Olympic Rings.
On the reverse side, the polished and brushed case-back is stamped with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 logo. Omega’s patented NAIAD LOCK system keeps all the engravings in perfect alignment. Powering the watch from the inside is the mighty Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800. Inside the white special presentation box, each unit is set on a polished and brushed stainless-steel bracelet and presented in a special white box. If you’re heading to the ocean, the timepiece is water-resistant up to 300m and comes with Omega’s full five-year warranty.
