The Patrouille de France is one of the world’s most foremost aerobatic display teams. An elite unit of the French Air and Space Force, the outfit has dazzled the world with its precision flying for over the course of several decades. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Patrouille de France, Bell & Ross has unveiled a new limited edition timepiece.

Bell & Ross and the Patrouille de France have forged a partnership for over three years. The synergies between the two are present – both hold high standards for precision, technical ability, innovation and a certain level of panache. Plus, with Bell & Ross’ long-standing relationship with the world of aeronautics, it makes perfect sense to see the watchmaker unveil yet another timepiece dedicated to the world famous aero display teams.

In lieu of the 70th anniversary of the Patrouille de France, Bell & Ross has unveiled a new limited edition BR 03 instrument watch in their honour. The BR 03-92 PAF 70th Anniversary commemorates the rich and prestigious history between the House of Bell & Ross and military aviation.

Historical Motifs

The Patrouille de France has marvelled audiences for seven decades thanks to its highly skilled pilots, but also its exceptional aircraft. In the sky, their slender lines and their agility are also part of the beauty of the show. From the Thunderjet, which entered into service in 1953, to the Alphajet, in service since 1981, not forgetting the Ouragan, Mystère IV and the mythical Fouga Magister, these aircraft are part of the legend.

These legendary aircrafts, which are part and parcel of the rich history of the Patrouille de France are represented on the back of the ceramic case of the BR 03-92 PAF. A fitting tribute, the silhouettes of the five aircraft that have flown since the creation of the Patrouille de France in 1953 are found engraved on the back of the watch.

As the BR 03-92 PAF celebrates the anniversary of the Patrouille de France, it is nonetheless a professional instrument. As proof, it adopts the fuselage of the BR 03, that is to say an ultra-light square-shaped case (42 x 42 mm) in high-tech ceramic, treated here with a black coating accentuating the contrasts.

Both technical and contemporary, water-resistant to 100 metres, it protects the automatic mechanical movement calibre, BR-CAL 302, which indicates the hours, minutes, seconds and date. For the dial of this exclusive anniversary limited edition of 999 pieces, Bell & Ross has chosen a particularly luminous shade of blue, evoking the flight suits of the pilots of the Patrouille de France.

The insignia of this elite display team and the specific logo of its 70th anniversary appear at the heart of this dial subtly circled in the colours of the French flag. The matching specific strap, combining blue alcantara and ultra-resistant black synthetic material, is topstitched in blue, white and red.

BR0392-PAF7-CE/SCA SPECS

Movement BR-CAL.302. Automatic mechanical.

Case 42 mm wide, 10.40 mm thick. Microblasted black ceramic. Water-resistance: 100 metres.

Price SGD5,800 (limited to 999 pieces)

(Images: Bell & Ross)